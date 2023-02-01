CHEAT SHEET
Hulk Hogan is ‘Not Paralyzed’ Despite Fellow Wrestler’s Claims: Rep
A representative for the professional wrestler Hulk Hogan shot back at a fellow WWE star’s claims that Hogan is experiencing nerve issues following a recent back surgery—saying that the 69-year-old is “doing well and is not paralyzed.” Kurt Angle, a friend and fellow wrestler, claimed on his podcast over the weekend that Hogan “can’t feel his legs, so he has to walk with a cane,” citing a long conversation the two had backstage at a 30th anniversary event celebrating the WWE’s “Monday Night Raw.” "Everything is OK with him," Hogan’s rep told Entertainment Tonight, adding that Hogan is now up and walking without a cane.