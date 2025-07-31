Hulk Hogan’s Cause of Death Report Reveals Secret Health Struggles
Hulk Hogan’s cause of death is now public, mere weeks after his representatives denied speculation he was severely ill. Hogan, 71, died of a heart attack after suffering from multiple chronic conditions. His autopsy records indicate he had atrial fibrillation, or AFib, an irregular heart rate condition that causes poor blood flow. Hogan also had a history of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a cancer of the white blood cells and bone marrow. The wrestler had never gone public with his cancer diagnosis. Less than two months before his death, Hogan’s representatives denied he was severely ill, insisting he was “strong” and recovering from a “little procedure” and would only need to rest for one day before returning to work. Hogan’s widow, Sky Daily, 49, admitted after his death that her husband had suffered from “some health issues,” but added, “I truly believed we would overcome them.” However, on Tuesday, Hogan’s daughter, singer Brooke Hogan, 37, implied her father began to distance himself after she expressed concern that his work schedule was exacerbating his health issues. “He continued to be a financial success for many,” she wrote. “This is the last thing I wanted for him—he’s been working and tearing his body apart his entire life.”