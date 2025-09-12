Hulk Hogan’s Daughter Glad She’s Not in Dad’s Will: ‘No Regrets’
Hulk Hogan’s daughter says she has no regrets about being excluded from her father’s multi-million-dollar will, as she only ever wanted his love and time. Brooke Hogan, 37, told TMZ she’s been supporting herself through life’s ups and downs. “His decision is no surprise to me. It’s what I asked for, I stand by it with no regrets. My dad knows I’m a hard worker, and I have been surviving without his money for a long, long time.” Legal documents filed by Hogan’s son, Nick, 35, state that his dad’s will, last amended in 2023, left $5 million in assets to him as the sole beneficiary. According to U.S. Weekly, Brooke asked to be taken off the will following an argument with her father in 2023. In its reporting, TMZ wrote: “Brooke says money never mattered… telling us all she ever wanted was the best for Hulk. She says she didn’t want money in return, she wanted his time, honesty, and love.” Hogan died from a heart attack in July, with the documents showing he left behind $4 million in rights to publicity, $200,000 in cryptocurrency, property worth $799,000, and any possible winnings from a medical malpractice lawsuit relating to surgery he underwent towards the end of his life.