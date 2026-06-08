Hulk Hogan’s Daughter Called Cops With Chilling Autopsy Questions After His Death

Hulk Hogan’s daughter, Brooke Hogan, contacted the police about her father’s autopsy just days after his death at age 71 on July 24, 2025, according to a Clearwater Police Department report obtained by TMZ. The report states that Brooke told police she had heard about a “botched” surgery and had suspicions regarding her father’s medical history. News of the report comes as the police department closed the investigation into the wrestler on Friday, confirming that Hulk died from “an attended natural death” and that there was no evidence indicating “criminal wrongdoing related to his death.” A July 2025 autopsy by authorities found that Hulk died from acute myocardial infarction and had a history of atrial fibrillation and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). During the initial meeting with the police, Brooke requested lab work related to her father’s death and inquired about conducting a private autopsy. The police officer said they were aware of the same unconfirmed allegations but explained they could not assist with the private autopsy request, as she would have to speak to Hulk’s wife, Sky Bollea. On August 21, a few weeks after the death, Brooke was called in to help “clarify some of the speculation in the public.” At that time, she said she would not be available to talk until November and asked additional questions about the autopsy and the method of death investigation. She again inquired about the private autopsy, receiving the same response as before. One of the witnesses to his death was his occupational therapist, who allegedly claimed that Hulk had been a victim of medical malpractice. The therapist stated that a surgeon during an earlier surgery allegedly “severed” Hulk’s phrenic nerve, which can cause serious breathing issues. The therapist also claimed that Hulk did not experience a “chest-clenching episode” and instead abruptly stopped breathing.