Hulk Hogan’s Ex-Wife Says She’s Melting Down After His Death

WNBA Fan Ejected for Mocking Player’s Wardrobe Malfunction
FOUL
A WNBA game screeched to a halt for nearly five minutes on Sunday night when a player lost her wig, sparking a tense interaction between her teammates and an uncouth fan. Phoenix Mercury shooting guard Kahleah Copper was making a sharp turn in the third quarter of a game between the Mercury and Washington Mystics when her wig slid off her head. Copper, 30, quickly grabbed the wig and ran for the locker room, prompting referee Amy Bonner to call a timeout. However, the pause in gameplay extended far beyond the standard two minutes when Copper’s teammates approached Bonner with another issue: they’d heard a courtside fan “making fun” of the All-Star player’s wig malfunction. In the game’s live broadcast footage, Bonner can be heard telling security staff, “We need to have somebody removed.” Announcer Meghan McPeak explains, “A fan said something, the Phoenix Mercury bench did not like what they heard, they’re taking exception to it.” Copper’s Mercury teammates are then shown pointing out the man to security staff, who later escorted him out. Luckily, Copper quickly returned to the game, wig intact, and helped her team secure a 16-point victory.