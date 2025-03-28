Hulk Hogan’s Estranged Daughter Defends Dad After Mom’s Post

Brooke Hogan, retired wrestler Hulk Hogan‘s estranged daughter, hit back at her mother for blaming their family rifts completely on her dad, saying that Linda Hogan is just as much to blame.

She criticized both her parents for their dysfunctional relationship, claiming that their family problems go so far back that she is only addressing the “tip of a very large iceberg.”

“I have been EXTREMELY verbally and mentally abused since childhood,” the 36-year-old alleged in a long-winded Instagram post on Thursday. “Sadly, it would frequently turn physical. And sometimes it’s not by the person you would assume, abuse comes in all shapes and sizes. This vicious pattern has robbed me of any sense of self-esteem or confidence I’ve trained to pretend to have.”

Brooke Hogan and Hulk Hogan during VH1 Big in '05 - Red Carpet at Sony Studios in Los Angeles, California, United States. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Her late-night tirade follows her mother’s deeply emotional and blubbering Instagram stories from Wednesday in which the 65-year-old used her ex-husband, whom she described as a “liar” and “sex addict,” as a scapegoat to excuse her poor parenting.

“It’s been 15 however long years since I left Hulk Hogan and my family is the worst mess,” Linda Hogan claimed in the now-viral video. “Brooke doesn’t talk to us. She had twins, she got married [and] she didn’t tell us.”

Brooke Hogan, Hulk Hogan, Linda Hogan and Nicholas Hogan Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Describing her mother’s behavior in the video as “mild,” the singer and reality TV star alleged that Linda Hogan’s antics were far more severe when she was growing up.

“That being said, she has been through A LOT of trauma and pain, my heart breaks for her. You can’t control how others treat you, but you can control how you treat others and cope with things,” she said. “Too many times I have ignored things said about me, and haven’t spoken my truths, she added, saying she would be vague in her response.

Brooke Hogan distanced herself from her family, including her father, after his career-ruining sex tape and racist comments, choosing to prioritize her healing and well-being over past defense of him.

Hulk Hogan interacts with crowd at a rally for former US President and presidential candidate Donald Trump October 27, 2024 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Sacha Lecca/Rolling Stone via Getty Images

She seemed to regret staying silent in the past just to “dodge the public negativity,” claiming that it has affected her personal and professional careers. She added that while she had distanced herself from her father, she was also not close to her mother, and she had different reasons for “going no contact” with both of them.

“Not contact with my Mom has nothing to do with my Dad, and no contact with my Father has nothing to do with my Mother. This also pertains to my Dad’s second and third, now current wife,” Brooke Hogan said. “This decision was made based purely on how they have each dealt with me directly my entire life.”

Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, married his third wife, Sky Daily, in 2023. Prior to this, he was married to Jennifer McDaniel from 2010 to 2021 and Linda Hogan from 1983 to 2009. His children, Nick and Brooke Hogan, are from his first marriage.