Hulu Decides It Will Allow Political Ads in Policy Reversal
Hulu said Wednesday it will start accepting ads promoting political candidates and issues in a reversal of its policy around controversial content. The Disney-backed streaming giant said it had come to its decision “after a thorough review,” which will bring Hulu in line with Disney’s cable networks. “Hulu will now accept candidate and issue advertisements covering a wide spectrum of policy positions, but reserves the right to request edits,” a statement from the company said. The change of policy comes after Democratic campaigns were frustrated at being unable to run ads on Hulu relating to abortion and guns, according to The Washington Post.