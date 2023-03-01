Look and Feel Your Best: HUM’s Top-Selling Supplements Are 30% Off Right Now

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Nutritional supplements have advanced so far over the years that we now have delicious gummies and easy-to-swallow capsules to address just about any symptom that plagues us, from improving digestive health to combatting menopause symptoms. Formulated by nutritionists, HUM is one of the leaders in boutique supplements for a good reason–the products are straight-up effective. With the warm weather approaching, I’m leaving behind baking cookies and hibernating and instead thinking about the beach, getting outdoors, and feeling my best. There’s no better time than now to approach wellness and bloating holistically.

My HUM favorites include the complexion-boosting Glow Sweet Glow, Hair Sweet Hair, and Flatter Me. The first two are offered in a vegan gummy that’s so tasty it's hard not to snack on, and the last is a capsule. Flatter Me was an eye-opener the first time I tried (or tummy-saver?). It helped my digestive woes immensely (even healthy eating can cause gastrointestinal distress). Flatter Me was also my first introduction to game-changing digestive enzymes that help break down protein, carbs, and fiber, aiding in de-bloating. Just popping one before a meal prevents any unpleasant digestive symptoms (yes, gas too).

HUM offers a comprehensive quiz that ascertains your diet, activity level, and lifestyle, which can help personalize which supplements will benefit you the most. You can also shop by section, like mood or wellness, if there's a specific area of wellness you're aiming to improve. The sale is live now through March 8 with a minimum order of $39.

. All of HUM’s supplements are made without artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, GMOs, or other ingredients that may (and should) raise a red flag. If you like, you can subscribe to a monthly program at a continued discount too. The sale is live now through March 8 with a minimum order of $39, so give it a try while the savings are best.

