Huma Abedin Says She Was ‘Filled With Rage’ After Weiner Confession
‘STUNNED TO MY CORE’
Huma Abedin felt “rage” after her then-husband Anthony Weiner confessed to her that he’d sent a lewd photo to a woman he’d met online, she writes in an upcoming memoir. The book, an excerpt of which was published by Vogue on Monday, hits shelves Nov. 2. Abedin, a former top aide to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, details in the memoir the stuttering first steps leading up to the sexting scandal that would eventually lead to the unraveling of her and Weiner’s marriage and the implosion of his once-promising political career.
When Weiner came clean to her over the truth behind a lewd picture that had been posted by his Twitter account, admitting that he’d intended to send the photo to another woman, Abedin “felt something explode inside my chest, and suddenly it was hard to breathe,” she writes. “I was simultaneously filled with rage and stunned to my core. It felt like a bolt of lightning had struck me and run straight through my body.” Weiner, now a registered sex offender who would later go to prison for sexting an underage girl in a separate incident, had previously told her his account had been “hacked.” After his teary confession, Abedin writes that she retreated outside, “every fiber in my body screaming: What is happening to my life?”