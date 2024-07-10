Huma Abedin Is Engaged to George Soros’ Son
I CAN HEAR THE BELLS
Huma Abedin and Alexander Soros are soon to be wed! On Wednesday, the happy couple posted a photo on Instagram of Soros down on one knee before Abedin. “This happened…” Soros wrote in the accompanying caption. “We couldn’t be happier, more grateful, or more in love.” Insiders told Page Six that Soros, an investor and one of George Soros’ five sons, popped the question about six weeks ago. “The best way I can describe the relationship is effortless,” a longtime friend of the bride-to-be told the tabloid, adding diplomatically, “After a lot of tumultuous years for Huma, she’s relaxed and happy and in love.” The pair went public with their relationship in February after meeting last fall at a mutual friend’s birthday party, according to Vogue, where they bonded over their love of “politics and public service.” Abedin, formerly the vice chair of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, was previously married to the scandal-prone former congressman Anthony Weiner. They separated in 2017. This will be Soros’ first marriage.