Huma Abedin Lived in ‘Anger & Bitterness’ Over Weiner Affair

Huma Abedin has had a front-row seat to some of the biggest, and most tragic, political stories in recent history. She was vice chair of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign for president as well as deputy chief of staff during her time as secretary of state, and though she wasn’t at the White House when Benghazi happened, she was on staff for the event and remembers it vividly.

It was “the most shocking, harrowing night,” she tells host Molly Jong-Fast on this bonus episode of The New Abnormal. That, and when her ex-husband—disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner—put her career and life in the spotlight in the worst possible way, with far-reaching implications she could have never imagined.

She shares those experiences in detail in her new book Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds, and with Molly.