Huma: I’m Leaving Weiner

Huma Abedin announced Monday morning that she is separating from her husband, Anthony Weiner, after it was revealed he sent sexually explicit messages to a woman last year.

“After long and painful consideration and work on my marriage, I have made the decision to separate from my husband,” Abedin said in a statement. “Anthony and I remain devoted to doing what is best for our son, who is the light of our life. During this difficult time, I ask for respect for our privacy.”

On Sunday night, the New York Post revealed Weiner exchanged sexually explicit messages and photos with a woman who was not his wife last July. One of the exchanges featured a photo of Weiner’s toddler son next to him. Weiner deleted his Twitter account on Monday morning following the publication of the story.