CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Human Cannonball Badly Injured After Being Fired Into Metal Railing: Video
GO BALLISTIC
Read it at The Times
A human cannonball was left with “potentially life-changing injuries” when he was fired into metal railing in Wales. The unnamed 28-year-old performer—who was dressed as Captain America during the accident—fell short of his safety net at a performance of Uncle Sam’s American Circus in Wales last month. “The show went into an early interval stating they needed to seek medical attention. He was out cold on the floor,” said Cherokee Jones, who was in the circus audience at the time of the stunt. “They opened up the food and sold it. They put the guy onto a mat and carried him away behind [the] stage—still no sign of him awake.” A spokesperson for the circus said “artiste involved will make a full recovery over time.”