Cops Find Human Head and Hands in Freezer at Recently Sold House

Police in Colorado have launched a homicide investigation after a human head and hands were found in a freezer at a home that was recently sold.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies visited the home in Grand Junction on Jan. 12 after a “suspicious incident” was reported there. “Persons at the address cleaning out the recently sold property discovered possible human remains inside the residence,” a press release from the sheriff’s office said.

The coroner’s office conducted testing on the remains and confirmed this week that the body parts were human, authorities said.

Officials have yet to identify the victim, or offer any additional information, but said they will conduct further testing.

“These types of tests take a significant amount of time, and again, we ask for patience from the public as this investigation continues,” said a statement from the sheriff’s office. “Our hope is to positively identify the victim while remaining respectful of the victim and the victim’s family.”