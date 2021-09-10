CHEAT SHEET
Human Leg Found at Canadian Recycling Plant, Report Says
Police in Ottawa, Canada, have discovered a human leg at a recycling plant, according to CBC News. The gruesome discovery is said to have been made at Cascades Recovery recycling plant. Authorities confirmed in a Friday afternoon tweet that they had found human remains and were investigating, but no further information was immediately available. Police were also spotted investigating a yard at the recycling center.
This is not the first time Canada has experienced a sudden discovery of human limbs. British Columbia residents were given a number of grisly surprises when almost two dozen human feet washed ashore between 2007 and 2019 along the Salish Sea.