Human Leg Found on Bronx Subway Tracks: NYPD
HOW? WHY?
A human leg was found on subway tracks in the Bronx, the NYPD said on Monday. A train operator reportedly spotted the leg on an elevated track bed of the northbound 4 train, just north of the 167th St. stop, police said. The NYPD has turned the leg over to a city medical examiner, who will attempt to determine the person’s identity and how the appendage was severed. Detectives say the leg was found around 1 p.m. on Saturday, and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority confirmed that service was only briefly disrupted. The grisly discovery is just the latest Bronx 4 train-related incident to grab headlines. Earlier last week, 1 person was killed and 5 were injured at the Mt. Eden Ave. station—just two stops north of 167th St.—when a fight between two groups of teenagers turned into a deadly shooting. “We don’t believe this was a random shooting,” Michael Kemper, the NYPD transit chief, said of that incident.