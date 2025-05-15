Human Remains Discovered Near Taylor Swift’s Beachside Mansion

Rob Gronkowski is just as tired of the Jordon Hudson discourse as we are. Speaking to People at the YouTube Brandcast upfront last night, Gronk said he’s “getting sick” of the media firestorm surrounding his former coach, Bill Belichick, 73, and Hudson, Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend (and part-time PR manager). Granted, much of the firestorm has come from Gronk himself, who, before last night, had publicly spoken out about Hudson three times in the last two weeks. The former Patriots tight end first defended the couple in an April 30 episode of his podcast, Dudes on Dudes. However, he then backtracked, saying he worries Hudson is a “distraction” to Belichick’s coaching at University of North Carolina. Just two days ago, Gronkowski mocked Hudson while speaking at the Fox Upfront Presentation, joking that in 1986, the year Fox began broadcasting, “Coach Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t a twinkle in her father’s eye.” Lucky for Belichick, Gronk has a few suggestions for how the UNC football coach can reclaim his media narrative. “Bill has to produce, and I’m going to be tuning in, and I want to see him win some games,” Gronk told People. “Because if he wins some games, he’ll shut everyone up.” Hopefully, Gronk will be the first to fall in line.
Joe Don Baker, who rose to fame in the ’70s starring in Westerns like Junior Bonner and Walking Tall, has died. The actor’s family announced today that Baker passed away on May 7, describing him as a “beacon of kindness and generosity” whose “intellectual curiosity made him a voracious reader, inspiring a great love of nature and animals.” Though Junior Bonner was his breakout, Baker’s career reached new heights when he starred in three separate Bond movies. After appearing as villain Brad Whitaker opposite Timothy Dalton in The Living Daylights (1987), Baker returned to the franchise—this time as a good guy—when Pierce Brosnan took on the mantle, portraying CIA Agent Jack Wade in GoldenEye (1995) and Tomorrow Never Dies (1997). Born in 1936 in Groesbeck, Texas, Baker started his career performing on Broadway with New York’s Actor’s Studio and in bit parts in ’60s Westerns like films Cool Hand Luke and Guns of the Magnificent Seven and series Bonanza and Gunsmoke. He continued to play grizzled Southern characters and corrupt former cops in Westerns and crime dramas throughout the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s, including Wild Rovers, The Outfit, Charley Varrick, and Cape Fear.
When it comes to solid, acne-friendly sunscreen formulas, no one does it better than Asia. Korea and Japan are the leaders in glow-boosting yet non-comedogenic SPF. Still, Bioré’s made-in-Japan Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen Serum SPF 50 has been *the* resounding cult favorite for years thanks to its non-greasy, invisible feel and glowy yet poreless finish. Basically, it’s the ultimate sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen. It’s garnered a similar cult-status to the multitasking French pharmacy gem, Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré (iykyk). This formula is touted for being suitable for all skin types, but those of us with oily skin are especially smitten with it because it absorbs into the skin and sets almost instantly upon application. While you can still get the Japanese sunscreen-moisturizer-primer on Amazon, the prices are highly inflated since it’s so difficult to find in the States. Naturally, when Bioré debuted its North American version of the viral beauty product, skincare obsessives took note.
The oil-free Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen-moisturizer hybrid, “inspired by Japanese sunscreen technology, modified to be US compliant,“ has already gone viral on TikTok, so we’re praying the U.S. version will stay in stock. The UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen is strikingly similar to the O.G. Japanese formula in terms of ingredients in performance and feel. The main difference is that the American formula contains fragrance—a mild but definitely noticeable citrusy scent. So, if you’re looking for a more accessible alternative to the KAO Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen, you won’t be disappointed (unless you’re sensitive or allergic to fragrances, of course).
Just like the original, the sheer, lightweight, and under-makeup-friendly sunscreen offers both UVA and UVB protection as well as a solid SPF 50. Plus, it’s also totally white-cast-proof, making it an excellent choice for all skin tones, from fair to deep. The formula is best described as a gel-cream hybrid, delivering a dose of hydration to the skin and a finish that strikes the perfect balance between dewy and matte. More impressively, the affordable sunscreen is powered by the brand’s invisible micro-defense technology, which allows its aqua capsules to release moisture upon application, evenly covering the skin’s surface to help prevent UV rays from reaching the skin.
Its innovative delivery system reduces the need for reapplication throughout the day and allows it to play well with your other skincare and makeup—no pilling or shedding. Whether you’re looking for an accessible dupe to the Japanese formula or just an affordable SPF that won’t clog your pores in warmer weather, Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen will give your current skincare lineup (and your complexion) a major glow-up.
Human Remains Discovered Near Taylor Swift’s Beachside Mansion
What appears to be human remains have been found near Taylor Swift‘s beachside mansion in Rhode Island Wednesday morning. According to Westerly police, they discovered what seemed to be a human leg bone in the affluent Watch Hill neighborhood, less than a mile from pop sensation Taylor Swift’s home. “It was probably a couple football fields away from Taylor Swift’s house and the Ocean House,” Westerly resident Taylor Day told NBC10. Day said she happened to be driving by as police began investigating the scene. “I would never expect anything like that—especially not in Watch Hill,” she said. The remains were brought to the Rhode Island Medical Examiner’s Office to be inspected, and police don’t suspect any foul play. Tensions have been high in the Northeast as 12 human remains and bodies have been discovered across three states since April. Some suspect a serial killer is on the loose, though law enforcement have denied these claims. Day said her “mind immediately went to all the theories that are being thrown around,” adding that she tries to “stay out in public and be vigilant.” Swift bought her home in Rhode Island in 2013 while she was dating Conor Kennedy for $17.75 million.
Sex and the City transformed Sarah Jessica Parker from a star into an icon, but the actress wasn’t always so sure about her role. Appearing on co-star Kristin Davis’ podcast Are You A Charlotte?, Parker admitted she tried to “get out” of the role shortly after shooting the pilot. “I talked to my agents and I said, ‘Hey, can you get me out of this?’” said Parker, who later won an Emmy for playing Carrie, starred in two spin-off films, and now leads the reboot, And Just Like That... Parker explained that while she had a “lovely” experience filming the pilot, the thought of committing to a series left her feeling “depressed,” and she “panicked” when the series was picked up by HBO. Though she had appeared in numerous series by the time she filmed Sex and the City, Parker said signing on to a show with no predetermined end date initially felt “oppressive,” as she’d envisioned herself as more of a “journeyman” actor who would juggle multiple roles in theatre, TV, and film. Despite her initial reservations, however, Parker assured her co-star that once they started filming the first season, “There was no place I would rather have been than on our set every single solitary day.”
They are everywhere now—heading to the grocery store, to school drop-off, and even to that park that doesn’t allow motorized vehicles. The e-Bike has become endemic when you’re traveling around town. But, trying to buy one isn’t always easy... or affordable. There are many options with tons of things to consider spread out across a wide digital landscape.
Comparing and contrasting those specs on individual websites is as exhausting as pedaling uphill. That’s what sets Upway’s e-Bike shop apart. Its mission is to make shopping for your bike as easy as riding it, with new and used models from every major brand. And right now, you can get up to 60 percent off retail, free delivery throughout California in just a few days, and a one-year warranty with your purchase.
Upway doesn’t just let you compare bikes in one place; it provides a short quiz that guides you toward models that fit your needs. It asks for your height, intended use, expected range, and cargo needs. Our favorite aspect is the “help me decide” option that broadens the search. It’s a fast way to narrow down options and is conveniently placed at the top of the homepage.
Upway also has showrooms where you can see the products in person, offers services to get your e-bike certified as new or “like-new,” and has offers to buy back e-bikes for cash. So if you’re in the market to pedal less but travel more, don’t miss out on up to 60 percent off throughout May.
President Donald Trump is planning to celebrate his 79th birthday and the Army’s 250th anniversary in one yuge celebration—all on the dime of U.S. tax payers, Reuters reported Wednesday. The birthday celebration could cost as much as $25 million to $45 million in tax payer dollars, depending on if there is a parade, and could include as many as 25 tanks thundering through Washington, D.C., 6,500 troops, and around 150 vehicles and 50 aircraft moving to Washington, according to officials who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity. Those costs reportedly don’t include post-celebration costs that the Beltway would have to bear, including trash pickup and road repairs from the weight of the tanks. Some critics have rebuked the parade as wasteful given the mission of Trump and Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency. Yet the U.S. Army, helmed by Trump ally Pete Hegseth, is already planning to move troops and battle equipment to Washington for the anniversary celebration on June 14. Plans for a parade were added due to the date coinciding with Trump’s birthday.
Two longtime rivals in the sneaker market are teaming up. On Thursday, Dick’s Sporting Goods announced it would acquire Foot Locker for $2.4 billion. The news comes after both companies began 2025 in rough waters. Though Dick’s generated a record $3.9 billion in the first quarter of 2025, its investors expressed anxieties that Trump’s tariffs would kneecap the footwear economy. In March, shares in Dick’s declined more than 18 percent over a month-long period after its sales predictions for 2025 and 2026 showed minimal growth. Foot Locker’s year has been much worse. Despite efforts to reclaim its onetime sneaker culture dominance through branding, the company’s stocks dropped 41 percent this year after Trump’s tariffs sent consumer confidence plummeting. By merging, Dick’s and Foot Locker may also be mounting a Hail Mary to corner the market on one of both companies’ best-selling commodities: Nike footwear. The companies—two of Nike’s three retail partners, alongside JD Sports—seem to be waging war against the footwear giant’s strategy of reducing its business with retailers in favor of selling directly to consumers through its own website and brick-and-mortar stores. While Foot Locker’s sales continue to drop, experts say Dick’s hopes acquiring the retail chain will help it expand internationally, dominating the “sneaker head” market.
An original copy of the Magna Carta has sat in Harvard Law School’s library for decades without anyone realizing it. Since 1946, the university thought it only had a copy of the medieval document—which established that kings are not above the law and set out other civic rights—having paid just $27.50 for it after World War II. However, British academics now believe that what is on display at the library is actually an original version dating back to 1215, The New York Times reported. Original copies of the Magna Carta are extremely rare, and until now, it was believed that only six still existed. In 2007, one version of the document from the 1300s sold for $21.3 million. Nicholas Vincent, a professor of medieval history at Britain’s University of East Anglia, noted the significance of Harvard finding out about the document as it comes under attack from the Trump administration. “In this particular instance, we are dealing with an institution that is under direct attack from the state itself, so it’s almost providential it has turned up where it has at this particular time,” he told The Times.
A 23-year-old Mexican beauty influencer was shot and killed at the hair and nail salon where she worked in the city of Zapopan, during a livestream on TikTok. Valeria Márquez, 23, was showing her viewers a small stuffed piglet that had just arrived in the mail when a man entered the salon and shot her. The video was on mute but showed her slumped in her chair after the attack. Police are investigating the shocking death as a possible case of femicide, or the killing of a woman or girl for gender-based reasons. Mexico has long struggled with such killings, which can involve degrading violence, sexual abuse, a relationship with the murderer, or leaving the bodies in public places, The Guardian reported. Márquez had about 200,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok, where she was known for her videos about makeup and beauty. No suspects have been named in connection with her death, which has provoked an outpouring of sadness and support on her social media channels.
Many of our morning routines rely on coffee to turn early-morning lethargy into the focused energy you need for a productive (or at least semi-functional) day. Unfortunately, the benefits of a routine cup of joe can often be outweighed by negative side effects like energy crashes and jitters. If you’re looking for a better, longer-lasting way to clear your brain fog, Juice Plus Luminate can help.
Juice Plus is focused on bringing better nutrition to families, offering convenient capsules, chewables, and plant-based supplements designed to support positive health outcomes. Its Juice Plus Luminate is a powerful, plant-based blend that enhances mental clarity and focus and supports sustained energy throughout the day. Along with tried-and-true caffeine, Juice Plus Luminate is infused with nootropics and adaptogens to combat common side effects of caffeine. The result: clarity, calmness, and focus without the jitters. Plus, Juice Plus Luminate may help lift your mood and ease occasional stress, making it a reliable upgrade to your daily routine. If you’re looking for a solid coffee alternative to replace all or some of your daily coffee consumption, this tasty mango-berry flavored focus supplement is a great choice.
A White South African who was flown into the U.S. as a refugee previously called Jews “untrustworthy” and “dangerous” in his social media posts. Charl Kleinhaus, one of 59 Afrikaners who were defended by President Donald Trump as escapees of a genocide on Monday, has a history of praising Trump on his X account. According to The Bulwark, however, Kleinhaus’ posts include several that talk down on Jews. In a now-deleted post dated April 2023, he wrote: “Jews are untrustworthy and a dangerous group they are not Gods chosen like to believe they are . Where is the Temple that must be their concern leave us alone we all believe in the God of Abraham , Moses and Jacob ! I almost said something ugly … 🤐” Kleinhaus confirmed to The Bulwark that the X account belongs to him, but did not comment further. After Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack in Israel, Kleinhaus posted an Al Jazeera video where Orthodox Israelis were spitting on Christians. Days later, he linked to another video, this time posted by a Facebook account named Israel Is a Terrorist State. “Jews attacking Christians!” Kleinhaus wrote. Last month, Homeland Security said it would begin screening foreigners’ social media activity for antisemitism.
Charlize Theron revealed Wednesday that it’s a “miracle” she’s still alive after working on her latest film, Apex. When teasing the upcoming project at Netflix’s 2025 Upfront presentation Wednesday, Theron recalled doing her own stunts for the action-thriller and disclosed that she sometimes opted out of using a harness. “Our crew delivered a really impressive movie, and yours truly did some stunts and action—without a harness, sometimes,” Theron said. “It’s actually a miracle that I’m here today,” she continued. "Apex only wrapped like a week ago, so I’m fresh off the mountain. I still have some Australian dirt under this pretty manicure, and my cute boot is hiding a fractured toe, and I can go on and on and on, but I won’t.” Though the shoot may have been extraneous, Theron confessed, “I can honestly say that shooting Apex was one of the most incredible experiences of my life.” Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, Apex is slated to follow a rock climber who finds herself being hunted in the wild. “Back to me almost dying,” Theron continued. “I’m really proud to share a little of this mammoth movie that I got to work on, and I have to say I was very lucky to work alongside the very talented Taron Egerton.”