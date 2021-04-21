CHEAT SHEET
    Human Remains Found in Case of Amish Teen's Disappearance, Police Say

    BREAKTHROUGH

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office

    Police announced Wednesday that investigators had “recovered human remains” in rural Pennsylvania connected to the disappearance of an 18-year-old Amish woman last year. Linda Stoltzfoos vanished in Lancaster County in June 2020, abducted while walking home from church. Though Justo Smoker, 35, was charged with her kidnapping and murder after her bra and stockings were found buried near where she disappeared, authorities had said they were unable to find her body throughout the case. After forensic investigators take stock of the scene where the remains were found, authorities will release them to the county coroner to determine the cause of death.

