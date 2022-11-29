Bodies of 4 Infants Found in Freezer, Boston Cops Say
‘SHOCKING’
After the grisly discovery of human remains in an apartment freezer earlier this month, Boston police said Monday that they had identified the bodies as that of two infant boys and two infant girls. The corpses were autopsied after authorities found several inside the South Boston condo unit on Nov. 17, with further investigation turning up what appeared “to be additional human remains” the next day. The results of the autopsies remained pending Monday night, as did public disclosure of further information about the children or their relatives. No arrests have been announced in connection with the case. “It’s mortifying, shocking,” a neighbor told The Boston Globe around the time of the initial discovery. “I never thought in this area that something like that would happen.”