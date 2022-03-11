Human Remains Found in Florida Alligator-Infested Canal

Read it at The AP
This is definitely not a place a person would want to find their keys—or anything else for that matter. A large alligator was found with human remains Thursday in a Florida canal. Body parts were initially discovered around the banks of the Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Area in Indiantown, and the park closed so divers could continue to search the area. On Facebook, officials said the area—which is right outside of West Palm Beach—will remain closed until the investigation is completed.