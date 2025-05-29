Human Remains Found in Missing Family’s Capsized Boat
FINALLY FOUND
Human remains have been found on a boat that capsized off the coast of Alaska in August with eight people, including a young family, onboard. Mary Maynard, 37; David Maynard, 42; and sons Colton, 11, and Brantley, 8, of Texas have been missing since last summer when the boat they were on sank. Rescuers located the vessel 180 feet deep early in May. This week, divers were able to recover three sets of remains, which have been taken to the state medical examiner’s office for identification. The U.S. Coast Guard shared a “mayday” signal from the vessel with nearby ships, one of which rescued four of the eight people who had been on board. Coast Guard officers, along with Alaska search-and-rescue crews, launched a search, but it was called off the following evening after responders failed to locate the family.