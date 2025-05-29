Cheat Sheet
Human Remains Found in Missing Family’s Capsized Boat

FINALLY FOUND
Lauren Lewis 

Reporter

Published 05.29.25 10:10AM EDT 
The Maynard family have been missing since last summer when the boat they were on sunk.
The Maynard family have been missing since last summer when the boat they were on sunk. KCEN 6 News YouTube

Human remains have been found on a boat that capsized off the coast of Alaska in August with eight people, including a young family, onboard. Mary Maynard, 37; David Maynard, 42; and sons Colton, 11, and Brantley, 8, of Texas have been missing since last summer when the boat they were on sank. Rescuers located the vessel 180 feet deep early in May. This week, divers were able to recover three sets of remains, which have been taken to the state medical examiner’s office for identification. The U.S. Coast Guard shared a “mayday” signal from the vessel with nearby ships, one of which rescued four of the eight people who had been on board. Coast Guard officers, along with Alaska search-and-rescue crews, launched a search, but it was called off the following evening after responders failed to locate the family.

Read it at ABC News

2
American Airlines Flight Declares Emergency Over Mid-Air Assault: ‘Help Me!’
GROUNDED
Lauren Lewis 

Reporter

Published 05.29.25 6:12AM EDT 
American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner passenger aircraft at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport.
American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner passenger aircraft at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. NurPhoto via Getty Images

American Airlines declared an emergency and turned back a flight after a passenger allegedly assaulted a crew member in mid-air. Julius Jordan Priester, 24, of Wichita, Kansas, faces federal charges after wrestling a flight attendant to the ground and attempting to drag them up the aisle, The New York Times reported. Halfway through an hour-long flight from Bradley International Airport, in Connecticut, to Chicago, Priester removed his shirt and ran to the back of the plane shouting “Help me!” At the back of the plane he grabbed a seated flight attendant and pulled them to the ground while shouting “You’re coming with me,” a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Connecticut said. He then attempted to drag the victim up the aisle until fellow passengers intervened and forced him back into his seat. His behavior remained erratic as an emergency was declared and the flight turned back to Bradley. On arrival Priester was taken to hospital, where he was arrested. He was charged with interfering with flight crew, prosecutors said, which carries a maximum 20-year prison term. Priester is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Read it at The New York Times

3
Terrifying Glacier Collapse Buries Mountain Village in ‘Major Catastrophe’
WIPED OUT
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 05.29.25 7:20AM EDT 
Published 05.29.25 7:18AM EDT 
Mud and rocks slide down a mountain after a glacier partially collapsed covering most of the village of Blatten, Switzerland May 28, 2025, in this screen grab taken from a handout video.
Pomona Media/via Reuters

An Alpine village in Switzerland was buried when a massive section of a glacier collapsed, with local authorities desperately searching for a missing man on Thursday. Blatten, which is situated below the Birch Glacier in the Lötschental Valley in the south of the country, was 90 percent covered by mud and icefall. The Swiss army has been deployed alongside rescue teams to search for the 64-year-old man who is feared to have been in the region hit by the debris on Wednesday. “What I can tell you at the moment is that about 90 percent of the village is covered or destroyed, so it’s a major catastrophe that has happened here in Blatten,” Stephane Ganzer, head of security in the canton of Valais, said, according to the Associated Press. The collapse also blocked off the Lonza River bed. “There’s a risk that the situation could get worse,” Ganzer added. Swiss Environment Minister Albert Rösti committed to helping villagers who have lost their homes due to the “extraordinary event.” Thankfully, authorities had ordered all 300 villagers and their livestock out of Blatten over a week earlier in anticipation of the collapse of the 52 million cubic feet glacier.

Read it at Reuters

4
Justin Bieber’s Wife Inks $1B Deal as Doc Claims Money Woes
CHA-CHING
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 05.29.25 10:18AM EDT 
Published 05.28.25 8:12PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 01: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships on September 1, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Hailey Bieber will step into the role of chief creative officer and head of innovation of her beauty brand upon its acquisition by e.l.f. Beauty. Gotham/GC Images

Influencer Hailey Bieber, wife of pop star Justin Bieber, has inked a deal to sell her rhode skincare brand to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion. “One of the things we really like about rhode is just how tight the product assortment is. It’s only 10 products across skincare, color cosmetics and accessories,” said e.l.f. CEO Tarang Amin in a company earnings call on Wednesday, hours after the announcement, CNN reported. Amin hailed the brand’s “powerful engagement model” at Hailey’s helm, which has been supercharged by her six-year marriage to the “Sorry” singer. Founded in 2022, with $212 million in net sales in its last fiscal year, Hailey, 28, will stay on as rhode’s chief creative officer and head of innovation, according to the report. The deal, expected to close later this year, comes on the heels of a TMZ documentary’s claims that Bieber, 31, sold his music catalogue in December 2022 because he was on the verge of “financial collapse,” the New York Post reported. Titled TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber, the doc, available on Hulu, alleges that Bieber was in crushing financial debt after pulling out of his 2022 “Justice” World Tour.

Read it at CNN

LELO

5
Todd and Julie Chrisley Are Officially Free 24 Hours After Trump Pardon
WALKING FREE
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 05.28.25 9:15PM EDT 
Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley
Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been released from prison one day after receiving a full pardon from President Donald Trump. The Chrisley Knows Best patriarch was released from the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, People magazine confirmed Wednesday. He was picked up by his daughter Savannah Chrisley who told reporters, including TMZ, at the scene: “This process has been absolutely insane and I’m just so grateful that I’m gonna leave here with my dad… I’m just a daughter who wants to take her dad home with me.” Savannah’s brother, Grayson Chrisley, also went to pick up their mother from Federal Medical Center in Kentucky, People adds. The couple were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022, and were later sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. Trump announced on Tuesday that he would be giving the reality stars full pardons, telling their children on the phone: “It’s a terrible thing, but it’s a great thing, because your parents are going to be free and clean … I hope we can do it by tomorrow.”

Read it at People

6
Smokey Robinson Sues Sexual Assault Accusers for $500 Million
SMOKE SCREEN
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 05.28.25 10:20PM EDT 
Published 05.28.25 7:48PM EDT 
Smokey Robinson
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Shinola

Iconic soul singer Smokey Robinson, 85, has filed a $500 million countersuit against four former employees who accused him of sexual battery and rape earlier this month, claiming that their allegations were part of an “extortionate scheme.” The cross-complaint, filed in a Los Angeles court Wednesday, accuses the women, former housekeepers, and their attorneys of slander, emotional distress, and financial elder abuse. It further describes their assault allegations as “fabricated in support of their extortionate scheme.” The suit claims that the four employees made pre-litigation demands for $100 million or more and decided to create “a media circus” when their demands were not met instead. Earlier this month, the four women, who maintained anonymity, filed a $50 million civil lawsuit alleging that they were subject to sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, and gender violence while working for the Motown legend up until last year. However, Robinson’s camp has denied such allegations. In addition to filing a countersuit, Robinson has also filed a motion to strike the women’s suit to have them refile using their real names, according to Variety.

Read it at Billboard

7
Trump Move Helped Russian Billionaires Hide Their Cash
СПАСИБО!
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 05.28.25 5:52PM EDT 
Published 05.28.25 1:01PM EDT 
The yacht Amadea of sanctioned Russian Oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, seized by the Fiji government at the request of the US, arrives at the Honolulu Harbor, Hawaii, June 16, 2022. A Fiji court on June 7 handed the Russian superyacht to US authorities and said it can be removed from the Pacific nation, ending a contested eight-week stay. The $300 million Amadea, linked by the United States to billionaire Russian politician Suleiman Kerimov, a target of sanctions, was impounded on arrival in Fiji in April at Washington's request. (Photo by Eugene TANNER / AFP) (Photo by EUGENE TANNER/AFP via Getty Images)
The yacht Amadea of sanctioned Russian Oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, seized by the Fiji government at the request of the US, arrives at the Honolulu Harbor, Hawaii, June 16, 2022. Eugene Tanner/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s dismantling of Task Force KleptoCapture, an anti–corruption initiative set up in 2022 to seize the assets of Russian oligarchs, has set off a “dizzying” shift in “dirty money coming into the United States,” a source told the New York Times. In addition to shutting down the task force, the Trump administration has also ordered the Justice Department to end the enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, banning businesses from paying bribes. Under former President Joe Biden’s tenure, KleptoCapture traced yachts, jets and luxury properties hidden behind shell companies in global tax havens, which were sold to help fund Ukraine’s defense against Russia. The task force’s most prominent case involved the 2022 seizure of a $300 million yacht owned by Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov. After its shutdown in February, KleptoCapture scored a post-mortem victory in March, NYT reported. After a lengthy legal battle and several attempts by the Trump administration to interfere with the process, a judge ruled that Kerimov was the true owner of the yacht and that the U.S. government was allowed to sell it.

Read it at The New York Times

8
Kings of Leon Cancel Summer Shows After Lead Singer’s ‘Freak Accident’
DOWN FOR THE COUNT
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 05.28.25 6:00PM EDT 
Published 05.28.25 5:00PM EDT 
Caleb Followill
Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

European fans who’d hoped to see Kings of Leon perform live this summer will have to wait a little longer. Caleb Followill, the band’s lead singer, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news that they’d cancelled ten shows scheduled for June and July after he experienced a “freak accident” at home in Nashville. Followill, who later clarified that he had shattered his heel, told followers he injured himself while playing with his two kids, Dixie, 12, and Winston, 6, whom he shares with model Lily Aldridge. “It’s pretty gnarly,” the “Use Somebody” singer, 43, said in the two-minute video. “I’ll spare all the details, but we’re fortunate enough to have some great doctors here in Nashville that gave me emergency surgery.” Though he’s now recovering, the singer says his doctors have advised him to stay off his feet and avoid traveling for the next eight weeks, making performing impossible. Instead, Followill said the family band—which consists of himself, his two brothers Nathan and Jared, and cousin Matt—will spend his recovery time continuing to work on the new music they’d planned to debut in Europe. The band’s next American show, slated for July 18 at MetLife Stadium, is still on.

Read it at People

Juice Plus

9
Coroner Rules on Soap Opera Star’s Cause of Death
CASE CLOSED
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 05.28.25 4:26PM EDT 
Paul Danan
Karwai Tang/WireImage

A coroner has ruled that actor Paul Danan died by “misadventure” after taking a toxic combination of drugs. The BBC reported Tuesday that an inquest over the actor’s death revealed that he was found unresponsive in his Bristol, England home in front of the TV. He was pronounced dead by emergency services at 5:20 p.m. local time on Jan. 15. A postmortem examination found that Danan’s death was caused by a combined toxicity of heroin, cocaine, methadone, codeine, pregabalin, and zopiclone, contributed to by benzodiazepine use, the outlet added. Coroner Debbie Rookes ultimately ruled that there was no evidence suggesting that the actor intended to take his own life. Danan, who was 46 at the time of his death, was widely-known for starring as Sol Patrick in the British soap opera Hollyoaks. He has also appeared on reality TV series such as Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity Love Island. His management company, Independent Creative Management, announced his passing in a statement on Instagram in January.

Read it at BBC

10
Miley Cyrus Addresses Rumors About Jennifer Lawrence Rivalry
WRECKING BALL
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 05.28.25 2:54PM EDT 
Published 05.28.25 2:32PM EDT 
A photo illustration of Miley Cyrus in her music video, "Flowers," and Jennifer Lawrence in a gold dress in the LA premiere of "The Hunger Games" in 2012.
A photo illustration of Miley Cyrus in her music video, "Flowers," and Jennifer Lawrence in a gold dress in the LA premiere of "The Hunger Games" in 2012. The Daily Beast/Youtube/Reuters

After two years of radio silence, Miley Cyrus is finally ready to speak about the alleged feud between her and Jennifer Lawrence. Cyrus finally put the rumors to bed, Page Six reported Wednesday, after a fan asked if her gold dress in the 2023 music video for “Flowers” was a pointed dig at Lawrence, who wore a similar gown during the 2012 Hunger Games premiere. “No, but I love that dress of hers,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer responded. Gossip about the potential rivalry circled the two stars after some fans suspected that Cyrus’ ex-husband Liam Hemsworth cheated on her with Jennifer Lawrence during filming for The Hunger Games. Cyrus divorced Hemsworth in 2020 after only about a year of being married. In her 2023 video, Cyrus celebrated her independence by belting “I can hold my own hand, yeah, I can love me better than you can” in her hit “Flowers.” In the music video, she dons a gold gown that looked suspiciously similar to Lawrence’s famous dress, complete with midriff cutouts. But Cyrus confirmed there was no bad blood between the two industry icons while signing autographs before her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Lawrence herself shut down the rumors years earlier, calling the outfits “a coincidence” and denying any romantic involvement with Hemsworth.

Read it at Page Six

