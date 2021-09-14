Human Remains Found Inside Alligator From Hurricane Ida Attack
CAPTURED
Louisiana authorities say a 504-pound alligator suspected of devouring a man amid chaotic Hurricane Ida flooding has been caught —along with “what appears to be human remains” in its belly. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office made the grim announcement in a Facebook post on Monday detailing the 12-foot-long beast’s capture after a two-week hunt. The alligator was found near the area where 71-year-old Timothy Satterlee was last seen on Aug. 30, police said. Satterlee’s wife has said she managed to pull him away from the massive beast after it attacked him amid rising floodwaters that day, but after pulling him to the front steps of the home and leaving to go get help, he was gone. “This is a horrible tragedy and my sincere condolences and sympathy goes to the Satterlee family. I know today’s findings (do) not bring their loved one back, but hopefully this can bring them some sort of closure, ” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said in a statement. The coroner’s office is now working to verify that the human remains belong to Satterlee, police said.