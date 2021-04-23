Human Skeleton Found Lying on Couch in Abandoned House
FREAKY
A man hired to clean out a vacant house in Michigan made a creepy discovery on Thursday: a human skeleton lying on the couch. Quincy Norman, who works for a company called Detroit Land Bank, said he had started organizing the house last week but only saw the skeleton on Thursday. “It was leaned over on the couch like [it] may have been sleeping or something... Like he may have fallen asleep,” he said. Neighbors said the house had been vacant for nearly two years. They last remember a man squatting after he wasn’t able to pay his bills. Police have not identified the remains. Norman was left in shock, and hopes officials can figure out what happened. “If the body was there for a year-plus that means nobody called and even if they tried, they couldn’t get in contact with him... it is very unfortunate he had to go like that,” he said.