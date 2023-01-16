Human Skeleton Found in Unused Building on UC Berkeley’s Campus
Skeletonized human remains were found in an unused building on the University of California, Berkeley’s campus last week, officials said. The skeleton was discovered Tuesday on the school’s Clark Kerr Campus, a residential hall complex and event space about a mile from the main campus, according to university police. “It is not clear how many years they have been there,” police said of the remains. “There are no outstanding cases of missing individuals from the campus community.” The Alameda County Coroner’s Office has opened an investigation into the matter, the police statement said. A cause of death has not yet been determined. “We do not anticipate this investigation will disrupt resident activities at the Clark Kerr Campus,” police said.