Humanoid Robot Shatters Human Half-Marathon Record

Patrick Muldoon, the actor best known for roles in Days of Our Lives, Melrose Place, and the film Starship Troopers, has died at the age of 57 following a heart attack. Muldoon died suddenly on Sunday morning in California. Born in San Pedro, he began acting while attending USC, where he also played football for the Trojans, before moving into television and film work in the 1990s. He first appeared in small roles on shows such as Who’s the Boss? and Saved by the Bell, but rose to prominence after landing the role of Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives, which he played from 1992 to 1995 and again in the 2010s. He later became a fan-favorite villain on Melrose Place and starred in numerous TV movies, as well as the 1997 sci-fi hit Starship Troopers. Beyond acting, Muldoon worked as a producer on multiple films and was also a musician, fronting the band The Sleeping Masses. Friends remembered him as warm, generous, and full of energy, with a “rock ’n’ roll spirit.” “He loved animals and people alike, gave unforgettable hugs, and possessed a rare quality of making others feel safe and seen,” one friend told Deadline.
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- 1‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Dies at 57HEARTTHROB DEADFriends remembered him as warm, generous, and full of energy, with a “rock ’n’ roll spirit.”
- 2Hot Air Balloon Makes Emergency Backyard LandingHELLO THERE!A man was watching TV at home when 13 guests made an unexpected entrance.
Shop with ScoutedNew to THC? These Low-Dose Mints Are Perfect for Beginners A FRESH TAKEBatch just launched new THC-infused “micro mints.” Here’s what you need to know.
- 3Cops Say Father Shot 7 of His Children in Shooting SpreeHORROR STORYThe coroner has identified the eight children who were killed.
- 4Kanye West’s Tour Crisis Spirals as Cancelations MountKANCELEDThe rapper’s European tour is falling apart.
Shop with ScoutedThis Hands-Free Red Light Mask Targets Fine Lines & FirmnessLIGHT UPThe ultimate Mother’s Day gift for self-care and beauty enthusiasts.
- 5Humanoid Robot Shatters Human Half-Marathon RecordUSAIN BOTThe bot finished the 13-mile race in just 50 minutes and 26 seconds.
- 6‘Facts of Life’ Star, 59, Says She Is Battling Cancer Again‘F*** CANCER’The comedian had previously been declared cancer-free in 2017.
- 7Actress Dies at 57 After Being Found Unresponsive in PoolMOVIE STAR GONE“France has lost a great artist, but for us, it is above all a mother that we have just lost,” her daughters wrote in a statement.
- 8‘Speechless’ Cher Discovers She Has a Teenage GranddaughterI FOUND SOMEONE“Cher got in touch with me last June and asked if it was true, so I had to confess,” the girl’s mother revealed.
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- 9Hiker Dies After Falling From Popular National Park TrailFATAL FALLAuthorities said the man died from injuries he sustained in the fall.
- 10Eight Children Killed in Louisiana Shooting Spree'TRAGIC SITUATION'Officials said the attacks appeared to result from a domestic issue.
A hot air balloon carrying 13 passengers made an unexpected emergency landing in a suburban California backyard Saturday morning, startling the homeowner but causing no injuries or damage. Hunter Perrin said he was watching TV at his Temecula home around 8:30 a.m. when a neighbor knocked on his door to alert him, KABC reported. When he stepped outside, he found a balloon basket filled with passengers sitting in his yard. Video of the incident shows the balloon descending into the property and passengers calmly waving as it touched down among trees. According to Perrin, the pilot said shifting wind conditions forced the unplanned landing. Passenger Brianna Avalos said the group had been celebrating an anniversary when the pilot announced they needed to land due to low wind and limited fuel. Despite the unusual scene, the landing was controlled and uneventful. The balloon was later secured and removed, with all passengers safely exiting the basket.
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Cannabis and THC treats now come in more forms than ever. Now, Batch is adding another to the mix: micro mints. Small, discreet, and precisely dosed, these micro mints are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages. Whether you’re new to THC or have been burned in the past by edibles that hit a little harder than expected, Batch’s micro mints deliver a smoother, more controlled experience.
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A father shot and killed eight children, including seven of his own, in a brutal attack across multiple homes in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Sunday morning. The coroner identified the victims as Jayla Elkins, 3; Shayla Elkins, 5; Kayla Pugh, 6; Layla Pugh, 7; Markaydon Pugh, 10; Sariahh Snow, 11; Khedarrion Snow, 6; and Braylon Snow, 5. The children were all killed in the same house, according to police. The gunman has been identified as Shamar Elkins, 31, who was fatally shot by police when he attempted to flee the scene in a stolen car. Two women, including the gunman’s wife, who was also the mother of their children, were also shot and critically wounded. It is the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. since January 2024. Police responded to reports of gunfire at 6 a.m. Sunday. Elkins’ wife was shot first and had “very serious injuries” Shreveport Police Department spokesperson Chris Bordelo said. The gunman went to another house where he shot the eight children and another woman, the mother of the eighth child killed, who has “life-threatening injuries.” One child jumped off the roof of the house and is expected to survive after being taken to the hospital. Bordelon said they were confident that the shooting was “entirely a domestic incident.” Elkins was arrested in 2019 on a firearms case. Speaker Mike Johnson, who represents the district in the House, posted a prayer for the victims, families, first responders, local leaders, and the entire community.
Kanye West’s European tour has suffered a fourth cancellation. The 48-year-old’s June performance in Basel, Switzerland, is the latest to be called off, after shows in France, the U.K., and Poland had already been axed. Now known as Ye, the rapper had been due to play at St Jakob-Park, the home stadium of the soccer club F.C. Basel. Speaking to Reuters, a spokesperson for the club said, “We cannot, in accordance with our values, provide a platform for the artist in question within this context.” It follows the director of Silesian Stadium in Chorzów, Poland, Adam Strzyzewski, saying, “The concert by Ye, scheduled for 19 June 2026 at the Superauto.pl Silesian Stadium, will not take place due to formal and legal reasons.” Polish culture minister Marta Cienkowska criticized the 24-time-Grammy-winner’s “promotion of nazism,” saying it was in “manifest contradiction with Poland’s values,” and adding “In a country marked by the history of the Holocaust, we cannot pretend that this is just entertainment.” West, 48, apologized in January for past antisemitic remarks, attributing them to untreated bipolar disorder. He was also barred from Australia last year after releasing a song promoting Nazism. Six million Jews—and millions of others—were executed by the Nazis in the Holocaust during the Second World War.
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If you’re shopping for the mom who treats self-care like a ritual (and her beauty routine like a bona fide sport), Solawave’s celebrity-loved LED and red light therapy lineup is a no-brainer for Mother’s Day gifting. The brand has become a leader in the ever-expanding at-home LED light therapy space, thanks to its cult-favorite 4-in-1 Light Therapy Wand, a compact device that’s earned a loyal following among celebrities with famously glowing complexions, including Nicole Kidman, Megan Fox, and even Pedro Pascal.
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Humanoid Robot Shatters Human Half-Marathon Record
A humanoid robot has shattered the human half-marathon record. On Sunday, Lightning, a running robot created by Chinese smartphone maker Honor, finished the 13-mile race in just 50 minutes and 26 seconds. Ugandan runner Jacob Kiplimo holds the human record of 57 minutes and 20 seconds. More than 100 humanoid robots from 76 institutions across China lined up alongside 12,000 human runners, following the same course on separate lanes in a ‘human-robot co-running’ format. The human winners of the men’s and women’s races crossed the finish line after more than an hour. Dystopian video footage from Beijing on Sunday showed the 169cm tall bot swinging its short arms as it charged to victory. Last year’s installment saw the fastest bot finish after 2 hours, 40 minutes, and 42 seconds. The Chinese capital last year also hosted the world’s first Humanoid Robot Games. In bizarre scenes, bots challenged one another in soccer, boxing, martial arts, and other sports. It comes after another robot was caught on camera showcasing its running skills. However, Polish bot Edward Warchocki was chasing wild boar out of an urban area in Warsaw. “I’m herding the wild boars into the forest,” the robot’s social media account wrote.
Actor and comedian Mindy Cohn announced on Sunday that her cancer had returned. Cohn, best known for playing Natalie Green on The Facts of Life and voicing Velma Dinkley in the Scooby-Doo franchise for 13 years, had previously been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and was declared cancer-free in 2017. In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, the 59-year-old, who recently starred in a recurring role on Apple TV’s Palm Royale, announced that she had been absent from social media for a while because she “had to go kick cancer’s a--.” She went on to thank hospital staff and her loved ones for their support before adding, “Recouping for another couple of weeks and then ready for my next adventure. onwards! F**K Cancer!” Many of Cohn’s peers were quick to offer well wishes, including Helen Hunt, who told Cohn she was sending love her way and added praise for Cohn’s oncology surgeon, writing, “Sending Love your way ❤️ (LOVE Dr Bilchik).” Other stars who sent their support included Octavia Spencer, who commented a string of red heart emojis, and Andy Cohen, who wrote, “Sending you love and good vibes!”
Moroccan-French actress Nadia Farès died from cardiac arrest on Saturday. She was 57. “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death this Friday of Nadia Farès. France has lost a great artist, but for us, it is above all a mother that we have just lost,” her daughters, Cylia and Shana Chasman, wrote in a statement to Agence France-Presse. The actress was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a private club in Paris last week and was placed in a medically induced coma before her death. The cause of her injuries is currently under investigation, but “no offense has been identified at this stage,” according to local reports. The actress is best known for her role as Judith Herault in the cerebral thriller The Crimson River, released in 2000. She also starred in the 2007 films War and Storm Warning. She was most recently featured in Netflix’s 2016 series Marseille. The 57-year-old was set to direct an action comedy that she wrote the screenplay for this September. She is survived by her ex-husband, Steve Chasman, and two daughters.
Cher, 79, just last year discovered that she has a teenage granddaughter, according to the girl’s mother. Ever, 15, is the daughter of Cher’s second son, Elijah Blue Allman, and Kayti Edwards following a brief romance. Edwards told The Sun: “Cher got in touch with me last June and asked if it was true, so I had to confess. She said she had heard something about it from Elijah back in 2021, but didn’t know if it was just crazy talk. When she heard the news, she was speechless.” High school student Ever lives in Joshua Tree, California, with her mom and “true father” stepdad, but met her iconic grandmother for the first time in September during a trip to Cher’s Malibu home. Edwards, 49, described: “We went to the house and stayed the night. She was lovely and kind and we had dinner. Cher asked Ever if she wanted to see her closet and showed her a pair of jeans she had worn in concert. It was a cool experience for her.” The Daily Beast has contacted a representative of Cher for comment.
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If you’ve ever worn compression socks on a flight (or on land), you know the trade-off: they may help boost circulation and keep swelling at bay, but they’re not exactly comfortable. After testing Paire’s bestselling BreezeBlend Compression Socks, I’m happy to report that you no longer have to choose.
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A man died after falling while hiking the Angels Landing Trail at Zion National Park in Utah. Authorities said the man died from injuries he sustained in the fall. Search and rescue teams were called to the scene around 2 p.m. Friday and shut down the surrounding trails during the operation. “Zion National Park worked with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Medical Examiner, Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue, and Kane County Search and Rescue on the fatality resulting from that fall,” a National Park spokesperson told the media outlet, Backpacker. “As of Saturday morning, the trail has reopened,” the spokesperson added. More information will be shared after notifying the next of kin. The Angels Landing Trail, one of the most popular hikes in the Utah national park, has seen at least 18 fatalities, mostly due to falls and medical issues during the demanding 5.4-mile round trip, 1,488 feet climb.
A shooting spree across Shreveport, Louisiana, has left eight children dead, authorities said. Police responded to reports of gunfire at 6 a.m. Sunday and chased the suspect, fatally shooting him after he attempted to flee in a stolen car. The victims’ ages ranged from 1 to 14, and some of the children shot were related to the unidentified gunman, officials said. Authorities also revealed that the attacks took place at three separate locations. “This is a rather extensive crime scene spanning between two residences here. There is also another residence on Harrison Street that is part of this crime scene as well,” Cpl. Chris Bordelon of the Shreveport Police Department said at a news conference. Two others were shot, and their conditions remain unknown. “This is a tragic situation — maybe the worst tragic situation we’ve ever had,” Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said.