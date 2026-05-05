Humanoid Robot Traveling for Work Delays Flight

A Southwest flight from Oakland, California, to San Diego was delayed by more than an hour over concerns about a humanoid robot onboard. A team from Dallas-based Elite Event Robotics was traveling with Bebop, a 70-pound robot built for events and performances. Under Southwest’s baggage rules, Bebop’s case was too heavy to check, so Elite Event Robotics bought the robot a seat. After it was strapped in, though, the crew became worried about Bebop’s batteries and other hardware, according to the company’s representatives. Southwest ended up confiscating Bebop’s lithium battery, which exceeded the airline’s maximum allowable size, and the flight was able to take off. In the meantime, Elite Event Robotics overnighted Bebop’s batteries to Chicago, Illinois, so the robot could make his next scheduled appearance. Before boarding the flight, Bebop danced for passengers at the gate.