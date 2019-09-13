CHEAT SHEET
NOT AGAIN
Tropical Storm Humberto Expected to Form and Hit Florida This Weekend
Tropical Storm Humberto is expected to form in the Atlantic in the next 48 hours, leading the National Hurricane Center to declare a Tropical Storm Watch for Florida’s east coast and part of the Bahamas. The storm, currently called Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, is located about 320 miles southeast of Freeport, Bahamas, and is moving at about 2 mph. The system has maximum sustained winds at 30 mph, and if they reach higher than 39 mph, it will be named a tropical storm. “The disturbance has been meandering over the southeastern Bahamas,” the National Hurricane Center said. “On the forecast track, the system is anticipated to move across the central and northwestern Bahamas on Friday, and along or over the east coast of Florida on Saturday.” Forecasters added conditions are favorable for the disturbance “to become a tropical depression or a tropical storm during the next day or so.”