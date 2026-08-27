Humiliated Border Goon Claims Trump Admin Wants Him Dead

Ousted border bully Gregory Bovino has wildly claimed that shadowy figures in the Trump administration want him dead.

Bovino, an experienced Border Patrol officer, became the commander-at-large of the deadly Minneapolis immigration crackdown that resulted in him being pushed out of the Department of Homeland Security earlier this year.

However, he has not gone quietly. In an interview with Tucker Carlson, uploaded to YouTube on Thursday morning, he claimed that President Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan and his “gate guards” were responsible for his ouster.

He then sensationally claimed that the Trump administration wants him gone. For good. “Hey, Tucker, I got some gas in the tank. If they want you gone, if those gate guards want you gone, you better watch out. They’ll come for you,” he said, teeing up his stunning declaration.

Bovino had the backing of the now-departed DHS chief Kristi Noem. Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images

He then said that his security detail got pulled as soon as he was pushed out in March, leaving him open to danger. “I’m the, one of the highest, if not the highest threats in DHS, death threats,” he said, going on to say that his home and his family has been targeted by bad actors.

Asked by Carlson why his security would be stripped, he said it is an attempt to “silence” him.

“Silence you like, get you killed? ‘Cause that’s what it sounds like,” the former Fox News personality remarked.

“Do I think they want me dead at this point? Yes,” Bovino responded.

He explained further: “I’m in a running battle every time I go out. I mean, every time the citizens of my own community are like, ‘What is going on with you?’ These people come up. There’s some crazies out there. You know, you know this, Tucker, and you bet. Do I think they want me killed? Absolutely.”

Bovino on Carlson’s show. The Tucker Carlson Show

The White House, the Department of Homeland Security and Bovino have been approached for comment on this claim.

“Proof’s in the pudding,” Bovino insisted on Carlson’s podcast.

Asked precisely why top Trump admin figures would want him dead, he suggested that “cheap labor” politicians who want immigrants to bolster the workforce see him as a threat.

He suggested that his hardline approach to the president’s immigration agenda was over the top in their eyes.

Carlson pressed Bovino on who exactly allegedly wants rid of him. “I don’t think Trump would. I think if Trump knew what they had done and what they would do to border patrol agents or ICE officers or anyone that disagrees with them, I think he would have an absolute panic attack or a heart attack over something like that,” he said.

He said Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, left, wants him gone. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Carlson asked if Bovino was referring to his old boss, Tom Homan. “You think Homan wants you gone? Dead,” the host asked.

“I think Rodney Scott, he’s the one that took my security detail away with Homan there. Yeah, absolutely. You bet,” he answered.

Scott is the Customs and Border Protection commissioner. He was confirmed by the Senate to lead the 67,000-strong agency in June 2025.

Bovino left DHS not long after its secretary, Kristi Noem, was fired by Trump in March. Her replacement, former Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin, appears to have a much softer approach to immigration. In fact, he even earned intense blowback from MAGA hardliners when he suggested that legal immigration isn’t so bad.

Scott is the Customs and Border Protection commissioner. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

“This narrative that it [immigration] steals American jobs is true in some industries. It’s not true for all industries,” Mullin said at the National Governor’s Association Summer Meeting in his home state on August 1.

Bovino, once a mid-level Border Patrol commander known for his hard-line tactics, was tapped last year to lead the agency’s operations by Noem and her de facto chief adviser, Corey Lewandowski.

The commander’s monthslong reign of terror culminated in the deaths of two American citizens at the hands of federal agents on the streets of Minneapolis in January, which Bovino initially chalked up as acts of self-defense. Soon after, the immigration hardliner—and his long trench coat, which critics likened to an SS-era uniform—was pressured into retirement.