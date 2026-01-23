Humiliation for DHS as 1,000+ ICE Staffers Out Themselves Online

Details of hundreds of ICE agents and staffers can be found online despite Kristi Noem’s ludicrous claims that her officials can never be named. The Daily Beast has found that many of them have already outed themselves as her minions.

Upwards of 1,000 employees, including senior managers and frontline staff, have listed ICE as their employer on social media sites such as LinkedIn. They may not have realized that the advent of AI means those updates can now be scraped and their names added to publicly available lists of ICE staff.

One such list can be found on an employment site, which has also added private information about the staffers, including their locations, emails, and even personal cell numbers.

DHS complains vociferously whenever it perceives its agents are at risk of being “doxed.” This is defined as the publicising of information about people, often with malicious intent, but has become almost meaningless through its over-use and over-reach, particularly by the Donald Trump administration.

On Monday, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin railed in a hit on Fox Business, claiming that information being put “on the deep web” had seen “ICE lawyers being stalked and followed on their way home.”

A day earlier, Homeland Security Secretary Noem went as far as to rebuke CBS News for even mentioning on air the name of Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who this month shot dead unarmed mom Renee Nicole Good, 37.

But the Daily Beast has discovered that information about many hundreds of ICE staff is accessible to anyone who signs up to the recruitment website.

Noem got worked up at CBS host Margaret Brennan for simply mentioning the name of Ross, even though his name is widely available to the public. The administration says Ross has faced threats to his life. CBS News

The site—which the Beast is not naming to avoid identifying any ICE officials—is targeted at recruiters and HR specialists. It uses AI to pull data from across the internet—including LinkedIn and other websites, and social media—about employees from various large organizations.

ICE workers listed on the site include senior managers in the technical, operations, and legal departments, as well as details of on-the-ground agents and office-based deportation officers. Analysis by the Beast suggests that many still appear to be employed by ICE.

The website lists their names, job titles, locations, experience, as well as sensitive work and personal emails and telephone numbers, plus links to their LinkedIn and other social media accounts.

In the wake of the killing of Good (R), McLauglin (L) has complained about the effects of "doxxing" ICE staff, even though on this occasion many appear to have outed themselves. CNN/ Renee Good

While it is not known whether the employees consented to their details being made available on the site in question, the way the site works suggests that their details were already available elsewhere online.

After the Beast informed DHS about the oversight, McLaughlin said, “The disgusting doxxing of our officers put their lives and their families in serious danger.

“Anyone who doxxes our officers will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

When asked in a follow-up question whether DHS planned to prosecute the recruitment site or its staff for posting any of their own details online, McLaughlin did not respond.

Jonathan Ross, 43, is believed to be living under government protection since he killed Good, amid fears he will be targeted for revenge. Facebook

The Trump administration’s desire for secrecy around its ICE and Border Patrol agents has led to self-styled “accountability” organizations like ICE List posting details of federal immigration employees—including frontline agents—on their sites.

Last week, the Daily Beast revealed that sensitive details of 4,500 ICE and Border Patrol staff had been leaked to ICE List by a DHS whistleblower. The leak followed the Jan. 7 killing of Good, as she drove off from an anti-ICE demo in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in an incident that sparked global outrage and further protest.

That night, the site was hit by a heavy cyberattack.