Worldvertical orientation badge

Humpback Whale Drops In on Olympic Surfing Finals in Tahiti

OLYMPIC BREACH

The humpback breached in the background as two women surfers battled it out in the shortboard semifinals.

Philippe Naughton

Philippe Naughton

A whale breaches by the Olympic surfing competition

Jerome Brouillet/AFP/Getty

A humpback whale clearly wanted in on the action during the Paris Olympics surfing finals off the French Polynesian island of Tahiti.

The whale, thought to be a humpback, breached in the background as Tatiana Weston-Webb of Brazil and Brisa Hennessy of Costa Rica battled it out on Monday for a place in the finals of the women’s shortboard competition.

The scene, at the Teahupo’o reef, was captured by French photographer Jérôme Brouillet, who posted it on X with the caption “Whales enjoying Olympic Games surfing.”

The Agence France-Presse photographer appears to be in gold medal form. His photo last week of Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina kicking off a wave has been described as the picture of the Paris Games, albeit taken 10,000 miles away.

Philippe Naughton

Philippe Naughton

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.