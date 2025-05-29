Hundreds Attempt to Scale Weather-Battered Mount Everest

Nearly 500 people from 57 different countries have attempted to scale the world’s tallest peak over the past month alone, accompanied by roughly the same number of local guides. Images obtained by the Associated Press show long queues along one of the area’s safety lines, known as the “Everest traffic jam.” Among the climbers to have headed for the mountain in recent days is Kami Rita Sherpa, who holds the record for most ascents and on Tuesday broke that record again, scaling the peak for the 31st time. Others have not been so lucky, with many having to call off their own attempts due to storms and poor visibility. Pasang Rinji, a Sherpa who’s climbed the summit twice before, told AP many of the climbers this year have also suffered illnesses such as flu as a result of the bad weather, as well as “Khumbu cough,” which can affect climbers at high altitudes. He added that the number of novices attempting the summit this year has also caused delays for more experienced climbers and guides. “Right now, there are beginners with no experience or knowledge and professionals at the same time, and this is causing the problem,” he said. “There should be basic knowledge for the climbers to use gear properly and be safe while climbing Everest.”

Associated Press