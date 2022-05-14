Hundreds Attend Funeral for Former Prison Guard Vicky White
SAYING GOODBYE
Hundreds of people have gathered for the funeral of Vicky White, the prison guard who shot herself dead following a police chase after spending 11 days on the run with her inmate lover, Casey White. Vicky, 56, was farewelled by close to 200 mourners in Lexington, Alabama, including her mother, Patricia, who wept for her daughter. It is not clear if Vicky’s father, JC who is 81, attended. The Daily Mail reported that doves were released as Vicky’s coffin was lowered into her family plot in Center Hill Cemetery. It is just over two weeks since the 17-year veteran of Lauderdale County Correctional Facility blew up her life and went on the run with serial felon Casey White (no relation). Casey was apprehended after the car chase and extradited back to Lauderdale County to face his existing murder charges.