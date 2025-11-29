Hundreds Dead After Cyclone Devastates Southeast Asia

Oscar-nominated actor Josh Brolin has revealed in a new interview that he became friends with Donald Trump long before his presidency—and that voters have little to worry about. “I know a different guy,” Brolin told The Independent about the president’s frequent dictatorial “jokes.” “I’m not scared of Trump, because even though he says he’s staying forever, it’s just not going to happen,” Brolin said. “And if it does, then I’ll deal with that moment.” The 57-year-old, who is famed for playing Avengers antagonist Thanos, says he befriended Trump during the making of Oliver Stone’s Wall Street 2: Money Never Sleeps, in which the real estate mogul was scheduled to make a cameo that never panned out. Still, he and Brolin connected. “There is no greater genius than him in marketing,” the actor said. The California native got his start in The Goonies and enjoyed a career resurgence with the Coen brothers’ No Country for Old Men. He opined to the British newspaper that he believes Trump’s success comes from his ability to sell people what they think they’re missing in their lives. “He takes the weakness of the general population and fills it. And that’s why I think a lot of people feel that they have a mascot in him,” Brolin said. “I think it’s much less about Trump than it is about the general population and their need for validation.”
Actor Robert Wagner posted a tribute to his late wife, actress Natalie Wood, on Saturday, the 44th anniversary of her untimely death. “Thinking of Nat today,” Wagner wrote on Instagram. ”Her warmth, beauty, and love remain with us through our children and grandchildren. Forever missed, forever cherished. More than love.” Wagner share a photo of the couple at the 1973 Academy Awards, and tagged the couple’s children: Wagner and Wood’s daughter Courtney, Wood’s daughter Natasha Gregson Wagner and Wagner’s daughter Katie. Wood died in 1981 at the age of 43 in a drowning accident near Catalina Island. Wagner, who first married Wood in 1957 before the pair divorced in 1962 and later remarried in 1972, was present at the time of his wife’s death, as were fellow actor Christopher Walken and the boat’s captain. The conflicting witness statements provided led the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to list Wood’s cause of death as “drowning and other undetermined factors.” Wagner was later named as a person of interest in her death after the case was reopened in 2011 and her death was reclassified as suspicious in 2018, though he has never been charged.
Stefanie Pieper, an Austrian beauty influencer and makeup artist, has been found dead in a remote Slovenian forest after her ex-boyfriend allegedly confessed to killing her. The 31-year-old’s body was found stuffed inside a suitcase on Friday, one week after she first went missing, after her ex-boyfriend admitted to strangling her and led police to where he had dumped her body. Pieper was initially reported missing by relatives and coworkers after missing a scheduled photoshoot on Monday; she had last been seen at a holiday party the day before. Authorities located her ex-boyfriend and took him into custody that same day, revealing that he had set fire to his car, which he had used to cross the Austria-Slovenia border multiple times. “He was found in the immediate vicinity of the burning vehicle and arrested by the Slovenian police. Extradition to Austria has been requested,” authorities said. In addition to working as a makeup artist and brand ambassador, Pieper also loved music and had previously released several singles. She loved animals, regularly advocated for animal welfare and frequently shared photos of her beloved golden retriever Marlow.
Singer-songwriter Teddy Swims has admitted that using AI helps him make music, especially with penning songs. The “Lose Control” singer called the technology a “beautiful tool” while speaking at SXSW Sydney, according to ABC AU. “We’ve used AI in some things that have been really super helpful for us,” he said. “If you use it the correct way, I think it’s a beautiful tool.” He detailed how his producer has used AI to change a lyric in a song. “Rather than me going [to] the studio and doing the line 15 times and spending that time and money and effort, he’s actually been able to go in and just change the word,” Swims said. He further added that he’s used AI to reimagine songs while touring. “What we’ll do is maybe just take an acoustic and write the melody and the lyrics and just get the song done and upload it into it and say, ‘OK, I want to hear this song as a country song’ or ‘I want to hear this song as a rock and roll song,’” he said.
Pop singer and movie star Ariana Grande, 32, shared a “friendly reminder” about commenting on other people’s bodies, noting that doing so can be “dangerous.” The Wicked: For Good actress posted the words “Friendly Reminder” to her Instagram Stories along with footage of her 2024 interview with French vlogger SALLY. During the interview, she discussed the endless commentary on her figure. ”I have heard it all. I heard every version of it, of what’s wrong with me. And then you fix it, and then it’s wrong for different reasons,” she said. Grande’s appearance has been the subject of extensive online conversation during both Wicked press tours. The “thank u, next” singer said in the 2024 clip that discussions about a person’s figure could have dangerous consequences. “There’s a comfortability that we shouldn’t have at all,” she said in the 2024 clip. “Commenting on others’ looks, [their] appearance, what [we] think is going on behind the scenes or [their] health... that is something that is uncomfortable and horrible, no matter where it’s happening, no matter the scale that it’s happening on.”
Hundreds Dead After Cyclone Devastates Southeast Asia
At least 600 people are dead, with hundreds more missing, as parts of Southeast Asia—including Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Sri Lanka—were ravaged by massive flooding from Cyclone Ditwah. Rescuers have been struggling to reach the Indonesian island of Sumatra, where the storm first struck on Wednesday, and where at least 350 have died with 279 more individuals missing. “The death toll is believed to be increasing, since many bodies are still missing, while many have not been reached,” Suharyanto, the head of Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), told Al Jazeera on Saturday. Approximately 80,000 people have been evacuated from the island, with hundreds still missing. Sri Lanka has also been severely affected. “Most deaths in the [Badulla] district were due to landslides, people buried under houses,” said L.U. Kumara, director of the disaster management body in Badulla, the country’s capital city, according to The New York Times. Thousands are still stranded across the countries, with many on rooftops. One woman from Thailand, Amphorn Kaeophengkro, said she and several family members stood atop a table, a window frame and a washing machine for two days to survive the flooding. “We weren’t thinking about anything else except surviving,” she told Reuters.
Tom Stoppard, the Tony-winning playwright who won an Oscar for the 1988 film Shakespeare in Love, has died. He was 88. United Agents told the Associated Press in a statement on Saturday that Stoppard died “peacefully” at his home in Dorset, England, surrounded by family. He was first launched into the limelight when he debuted Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead in 1966 at the Edinburgh Festival, which won him a Tony Award for Best Play. His other Tony-winning plays are Travesties, The Real Thing, and The Coast of Utopia. He also wrote the 1987 film Empire of the Sun and helped write Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) and Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005). Mick Jaggar remembered him in a post on X as his “favourite playwright,” sharing a couple of photos with Stoppard. Piers Morgan also posted on X to pay tribute, calling Stoppard “one of the world’s greatest dramatists.” The playwright was born July 3, 1937, in then-Zlín, Czechoslovakia. His Jewish family fled from the Nazis, and he attended boarding school in the Indian Himalayas before settling in the U.K. after World War II.
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, 21, dismissed reports of co-star David Harbour, 50, bullying her on-set. Brown told Deadline that she “felt safe” while shooting scenes with Harbour. “Of course I felt safe, I mean, we’ve worked together for 10 years. I feel safe with everyone on that set,” she said. “We also play father and daughter, so naturally, we have a closer bond than the rest because we have had some really intense scenes together.” She added that she and Harbour “have a great relationship.” The show’s fifth and final season premiered on Netflix on Wednesday. “I really am excited to see—for everyone to see the labor of love and hard work we’ve put into the closure of our relationship and what that looks like,” she said. Her comments come after the Daily Mail reported on Nov. 1 that she claimed Harbour “bullied and harassed” her. “There were pages and pages of accusations,” an insider told the outlet. “The investigation went on for months.” The outlet clarified that the alleged accusations do not involve sexual impropriety. Executive producer Shawn Levy previously slammed the scandal as “wildly inaccurate” in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
Zootopia 2 scored a whopping $38.5 million at the box office on Black Friday, marking the second-highest ever for the day. The Walt Disney Animation Studios’ sequel nearly set a new record on Thanksgiving Day as well, raking in $19.7 million, falling behind Moana 2 for both days. The animated sequel is on track to top $158 million for its first five days after grossing $39.5 million on its Wednesday opening. Zootopia 2 also scored big with critics, earning a 91 percent Certified Fresh rating from critics aggregated on Rotten Tomatoes—and a 96 percent audience ranking. The film, directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, sees the rabbit-and-fox police duo return to investigate a reptile found in the mammal metropolis. Ginnifer Goodwin plays Judy Hopps, while Jason Bateman plays the fox, Nick Wilde, and Ke Huy Quan portrays the newcomer snake. Wicked: For Good is in second place at the box office, grossing $26 million domestically on its second Friday, which marks a steep decline from its $68.6 million debut last week.
Close to 1,000 pounds of escargot, worth over $100,000, have been stolen from a French snail farm in the Champagne region of eastern France. Producer Jean-Mathieu Dauvergne told Le Parisien he was shocked to find that the Michelin-star-bound snails had been taken, an incident he said occurred between Sunday night and Monday morning. “This is really not the post that we thought we would write approaching the holidays,” L’Escargot Des Grands Crus wrote Tuesday in a Facebook post. “We were victims of a burglary and our stock of fresh and frozen snails was stolen.” The post added that the snails were enough for 10,000 meals. Most of the escargot were slated for Christmas deliveries to upscale restaurants such as Michelin-starred Domaine les Crayères. A police officer in the town of Épernay, Commander Rémi Dubois, said he believed the thieves were likely “experienced and professional.” The missing delicacy was the farm’s entire annual supply, leaving them to resort to purchasing from other producers to satisfy orders. Some restaurants said they would rather remove the item from the menu because the farm’s product is so high-quality.