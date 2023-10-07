CHEAT SHEET
Hundreds Feared Dead in Afghanistan After 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake
Hundreds of people are believed dead and scores more injured after a massive 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck western Afghanistan early on Saturday, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in its initial report. Over 400 houses were destroyed and 4,200 people were affected by the quake, the agency estimated, noting that thousands have been dislodged to Herat City where they are taking shelter in abandoned buildings. The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees and International Organization for Migration are coordinating with local authorities to provide aid, the U.N. said, adding that response teams with the Red Cross and Red Crescent have also been readied.