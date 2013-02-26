Hundreds Freed From Immigration Detention

CHEAT SHEET
Obama is fighting the sequester by releasing hundreds of illegal immigrants from detention centers. Citing “fiscal uncertainty” looming over the sequestration cuts deadline, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson says that liberation was necessary to ensure that the detention centers are populated at manageable levels should the budget cuts kick in. The move is being criticized by Republicans as a blatant ploy to frighten Americans into supporting the president’s budget proposal. Either way, immigration advocates say that the mass release could show that those incarcerated in ICE facilities don’t need to be there at all. After all, all those who are liberated will still face their deportation charges.