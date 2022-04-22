‘We Are Going To Get Justice’: Rev. Al Sharpton Demands Answers at Patrick Lyoya Funeral
NOT OVER YET
Nearly three weeks after a Michigan cop fatally shot 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya in the head during a traffic stop, his family and community members gathered Friday to lay him to rest and call for justice. At the Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids, Rev. Al Sharpton demanded a federal investigation into the April 4 incident and that authorities publicly identify the local police officer who killed Lyoya. “Every time a young Black man or woman is arrested in this town, you put their name all over the news. Every time we’re suspected of something, you put our name out there,” he said, adding,“How dare you hold the name of a man that killed this man. We want his name!” Authorities said Lyoya fled a traffic stop just before the April 4 shooting, and appeared to grab the cop’s Taser during an ensuing struggle. Kent County prosecutors have said they will wait for the conclusion of a state police investigation to decide on any charges for the cop involved.