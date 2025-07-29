Hundreds of Alligators Mysteriously Gather Before Vanishing the Next Day

Cheat Sheet
Denise Richards Claims Husband Violated Restraining Order to Steal Nude Photos
BARING IT ALL
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 07.29.25 12:51PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards attends the Race To Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards attends the Race To Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage) Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Denise Richards has accused her estranged husband Aaron Phypers of violating a restraining order she had filed against him in order to steal her personal laptop containing nude photos and other sensitive materials. In a new court filing, Richards, 54, claims Phypers “disturbed her peace” by sharing naked pictures and text messages from the laptop with the media, without her consent, and has demanded he return the computer and all of its contents to her lawyer. The actress has called for Phypers, 52, to be “prohibited from using, delivering, copying, printing, or disclosing any text messages, emails, photos, notes or other content from my cell phone or laptop or any other of my electronic devices,” TMZ reported. Phypers filed for divorce in July, after six years of marriage, later alleging that Richards had cheated on him. (He has asserted that text messages on her laptop backed up his claims.) Richards was subsequently granted a temporary restraining order after accusing her ex of physical and verbal abuse; Phypers has also filed a police report accusing her of assault, vandalism and theft.

Read it at TMZ

2
Iconic Punk Rock Star, 69, Dies in ‘Freak Swimming Accident’
SHOCK LOSS
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Published 07.29.25 12:18PM EDT 
Jock McDonald.
Jock McDonald died at 69. Facebook/Pat Pattyn

Punk rocker Jock McDonald, lead singer of The Bollock Brothers, has died in what his bandmate called a “freak swimming accident.” McDonald was 69. The news was shared by Bollock Brothers drummer Pat Pattyn in a Facebook post. “It is with great sadness in my heart, I have to bring you this terrible news... sadly, our singer Jock McDonald has died last night in Ireland, apparently a freak swimming accident,” Pattyn wrote, “his children asked me to tell you all via this way... his family and all the Bollock Brothers are in shock... we are going to try and give this a place, but that won’t be easy...” The news site Donegal Live reported that McDonald was pulled from the water at a beach in Bundoran, Ireland, on Saturday and was later pronounced dead at a hospital in Sligo. McDonald, who was born Patrick Joseph O’Donnell, was born in 1956 and spent his early years in Scotland. In 1979, he founded The Bollock Brothers. The band, which released nine albums, was best known for their 1987 cover of French musician Serge Gainsbourg’s song “Harley David (Son of a B---h).”

Read it at The Independent

3
Royal Caribbean Passenger Plunges Off Edge of Infinity Pool
HORROR FALL
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 07.29.25 11:42AM EDT 
The Icon of the Seas docks at Costa Maya Cruise Port
Tourists leave the Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world, after arriving at Costa Maya Cruise Port, in the village town of Mahahual, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, February 6, 2024. REUTERS/Paola Chiomante PAOLA CHIOMANTE/REUTERS

A passenger aboard the world’s biggest cruise ship fell over the edge of an infinity pool this week, in what is the vessel’s second incident in the last seven days. Shocking footage, taken from the Icon of the Seas’ Hideaway deck and posted on Instagram, shows a person seemingly balanced on the glass side of a pool before they tip forward over the edge. Sunday’s post, on Instagram account Only In Florida, said: “A passenger fell over the edge of the infinity pool located on Deck 15 onto the deck below. No other injuries were reported. The Icon of the Seas returned back to its home port in Miami, Florida after the two incidents occurred this week.” A Royal Caribbean spokesperson told People: “A guest accidentally fell onto the pool gutter after reaching over to retrieve their sunglasses. Our crew immediately attended to the guest and fortunately, the guest did not experience any injuries.” They did not confirm the date of the incident. It is the second incident on the mammoth ship this week, after a crew member died after going overboard. They died in the water near the Bahamas on Thursday, despite a rescue attempt from the ship’s crew.

Read it at People

4
Kim Jong Un’s Sister Says Trump Bromance Won’t Get Rid of Their Nukes
CHARM OFFENSIVE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 07.29.25 12:54PM EDT 
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attends wreath laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam March 2, 2019.
Jorge Silva/Reuters

The sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un said that even though her brother’s relationship with President Trump is “not bad,” the U.S. still has to accept her country as a nuclear power. Kim Yo Jong, who acts as her sibling’s spokeswoman, was quoted by North Korea’s state media on Tuesday as saying: “I do not want to deny the fact that the personal relationship between the head of our state and the present U.S. president is not bad.” Still, she said, any effort to leverage the relationship to deny her country’s status as a nuclear power “will be thoroughly rejected.” Trump, who held denuclearization talks with Kim Jong Un on three occasions during his first term, said earlier this year that North Korea is a “big nuclear nation,” and praised Kim as a “very smart guy.” In response to Kim Yo Jong’s statement, a White House official told Reuters that Trump’s goals haven’t changed. “The president retains those objectives and remains open to engaging with Leader Kim to achieve a fully de-nuclearized North Korea,” the official said.

Read it at The New York Times

5
’90s Rom Com Star Debuts Romance With Former Superman
THEY'RE ALL THAT
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.29.25 11:14AM EDT 
Rachael Leigh Cook.
Rachael Leigh Cook. Variety/Variety via Getty Images

Rachael Leigh Cook appears to be living her own real life rom com. Cook, of She’s All That fame, was spotted on a date with Brandon Routh, who starred in the 2006 production Superman Returns. The movie stars, both 45, went on a date to the movies in Los Angeles on Friday night, holding hands as they strolled through the streets. Cook finalized her divorce from actor and producer Daniel Gillies, 49, in 2021, after 17 years together. Routh was also married for 17 years to actress Courtney Ford, with whom he filed for divorce this January. In February, Cook and Routh were spotted having brunch in Routh’s hometown, Des Moines, Iowa. “I am the most incorrigible full-tilt romantic you have ever met in your whole life,” Cook told People in 2022, sharing that she’s open to the prospect of marrying again. But, she added, she’ll be “slightly more cautious in making that decision because I have kids involved.” Cook shares two children with Gillies: Charlotte, 11, and Theodore, 10. Routh is also co-parenting his 12-year-old son, Leo, with his ex. It seems that the stars have more than a few things in common.

Read it at Daily Mail

6
Falling Patio Furniture at Musk’s Tesla Diner Injures Woman
HEAD INJURY
Janna Brancolini
Published 07.29.25 11:20AM EDT 
Teslas cars sit outside Elon Musk's futuristic new Tesla Diner & Drive-In in Hollywood.
AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A woman was injured at Elon Musk’s newly opened Tesla diner in Hollywood when a piece of patio furniture fell on her head, the woman’s husband told TMZ. Valentina, 21, and her husband George—who did not reveal their last name—were dining on the rooftop patio and had just received their food when an outdoor patio covering came loose and “brutally” struck Valentina in the head. “It barely missed our baby’s head by inches,” George said. Afterward, Valentina seemed confused and briefly lost consciousness. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the incident, which, according to George, was caught on the restaurant’s surveillance video. The couple plans to sue the diner, which didn’t respond to TMZ’s request for comment. The Tesla Diner and Drive-In Restaurant and Supercharger, a futuristic take on a 1950s diner that features electric vehicle chargers, has only been open for a week but has already faced a slew of criticisms. Tesla super fans who lined up for the grand opening complained of long lines, flustered staff, and “awful” burgers and sandwiches. “I came with high hopes, but this was one of the worst burgers I’ve ever had in my life. The fries were so overcooked too,” on user wrote on X.

Read it at TMZ

7

Hundreds of Alligators Mysteriously Gather Before Vanishing the Next Day

SEE YOU LATER, GATOR
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 07.29.25 12:12PM EDT 
An alligator can be seen in Folkston, Georgia.
An alligator can be seen in Folkston, Georgia. Megan Varner/Getty Images

More than 300 alligators suddenly swarmed a boat basin at Georgia’s Stephen C. Foster State Park on Saturday—only to disappear just 24 hours later. The massive gathering, captured in a park Facebook video, showed the reptiles swimming, feeding, and even engaging in what rangers called “a bit of gator drama,” park officials said in the post. “These big, beautiful creatures were hanging out and putting on a show,” they added, claiming witnesses had reported the alligators catching fish, snatching a turtle, and occasionally bellowing in the confined space. Mark Hoog, an alligator researcher at the University of Georgia’s Coastal Ecology Lab, estimated nearly 300 gators had crowded into the basin and nearby canal. In a video posted on Facebook, he explained that such events only occur once or twice a year, and the reasons why remain unclear. “There was very little bellowing and no courtship displays,” Hoog said, ruling out mating behavior. Instead, he suggested the gathering may have been driven by food availability, water levels, or temperature fluctuations. Located near the Okefenokee Swamp, the park saw a similar alligator convergence last July. As quickly as they appeared, the reptiles vanished by Sunday, leaving scientists and visitors intrigued by the unexplained phenomenon.

Alligator Congregation

Happy #GatorGossip Monday! After years of trying, researcher Mark Hoog finally got to be present during one of the rare alligator congregations that happens on the west side of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. As you can see from the video, hundreds of alligators congregated on the west side of the Swamp this past Saturday, at the boat basin and canal leading from Stephen C. Foster State Park out into Billy's Lake. This rare occurrence happens only once or twice a year, typically in the summer months. We had heard about and seen photos of this event before, but this was the first time we were able to witness it in person, document it, and try to understand why this event occurs. So with that, let's jump into what we saw and what we think might be causing this unique event. First, there were around 300 alligators at this congregation, almost completely contained within the boat basin and canal leading from the boat basin to Billy's Lake. Second, this congregation did not last very long, only about 24 hours. The alligators showed up on the morning of the 26th and were gone by the morning of the 27th. Third, the number of alligators present was highest in the early morning and late in the evening. However, it did not seem like they left and came back, but rather hunkered down on the bottom during the hottest part of the day, periodically coming to the surface for air and then remaining on the surface when the temperatures were cooler. Fourth, the normally black water of the swamp was brown as the alligators stirred up all the mud and sediment from the bottom. Fifth, this was not the result of mating; there was very little bellowing and no courtship displays. As to what is causing this, we are not entirely sure, but it seems to be some combination of resource availability (food) and environmental factors (water level and temperature). We will continue to share more photos, videos, and information about what might be causing the congregation, so make sure you follow our page and check back each Monday if you want to learn more! #RespectPredators #ProtectPredators #UGACoastalEcologyLab #Conservation #scicomm #alligators #apexpredators #reptilesrule #LoveBlackwater #Gator #OkefenokeeSwamp #protectwildlife #alligatorcongregation

Posted by UGA Coastal Ecology Lab on Monday 28 July 2025

8
Seven Hospitalized Including Four Kids After Plane Crashes Onto Road
"MAJOR DAMAGE"
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 07.29.25 12:29PM EDT 
A light aircraft with its nose crumpled on a sidewalk in Florida
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue

Seven people have been injured after a small plane clipped a tree before crashing into a car in Florida. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the Orlican M8 Eagle eventually came to rest in a nearby park. The Federal Aviation Administration said two people were aboard the single-engine plane, per ABC News, while WPTV reports four of the people injured were children. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said in a statement that the plane “skimmed the top of a passenger car as it was coming down. The plane suffered major damage, while the passenger car had minor damage on its roof. Everybody was able to exit from both the aircraft and the car prior to PBCFR arriving on the scene. The people in the passenger car were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.” Two more people were taken to a trauma center, responders said. The fire services added that there was no major fuel leak and no fire, noting investigations were due to be carried out by both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Read it at 5WPTV

9
Mayoral Candidate Geoffrey Epstein Reminds Voters He’s Not the Late Sex Offender
NAME RECOGNITION
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 07.29.25 9:56AM EDT 
Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, MA on 9/8/04. Epstein is connected with several prominent people including politicians, actors and academics. Epstein was convicted of having sex with an underaged woman. (Photo by Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images)
Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, MA on 9/8/04. Epstein is connected with several prominent people including politicians, actors and academics. Epstein was convicted of having sex with an underaged woman. (Photo by Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images) Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

A man who’s running for mayor of a small city in Massachusetts says he has to keep reminding people he’s not actually a disgraced-convicted-sex-trafficker. Geoffrey Epstein, an Australian-born mayoral candidate in Framingham, says he quite often gets comments from irate social media users demanding he “show us the list,” despite quite obviously not being the same Jeffrey Epstein of ‘Epstein Island’ notoriety. For the most part, however, he says “no one locally cares about that at all,” citing the fact that “he’s a dead American, and I’m an alive Australian” as the most obvious (though perhaps not the most pressing) difference between himself and the late pedophile. Geoff, as he goes by, has also received some kind words of support from Harvey Epstein, a New York state assemblymaker whose name represents an unfortunate portmanteau of not one but two of the city’s most notorious sex offenders. “My advice to Geoffrey would be to lead with your values and who you are as a candidate,” Harvey said. “People will support you if you do the work and follow through.”

10
Trump Just Delivered the Worst Sean Connery Impression of All Time
DR. NO THANKS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 07.29.25 7:06AM EDT 

President Trump wheeled out his questionable Scottish accent during the opening ceremony of his new golf course while telling a dubious story about the late James Bond actor Sean Connery. Trump was delivering remarks before cutting the ribbon on a new course at his Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire on Tuesday morning when he launched into a story about the Scottish actor, who died in 2020. “I just want to thank everybody. This has been an unbelievable development. The land, they said, couldn’t get zoned, it was an impossibility,” he began, teeing up his Scottish accent and adding, “And Sean Connery said: ‘Let the bloody bloke build his golf course.’ Once he said that, everything came into line.” Trump has previously claimed to have been helped by Connery, referring to both his Aberdeenshire links and his course in Turnberry, South Ayrshire. However, Martin Ford, the Aberdeenshire councillor who was chair of the planning committee that initially refused Trump’s application to build his new resort, told the Guardian days after Connery died that the story was false. “Mr Connery was not involved in the due process that led to the granting of planning permission,” Ford said.

Read it at Daily Record

