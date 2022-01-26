‘It’s Jolting’: Hundreds of Antisemitic Flyers Appear in Cities Across U.S.
HATE CRIME
Antisemitic flyers blaming Jewish people for the public health response to COVID-19 were dropped at hundreds of homes in South Florida over the weekend. Miami Beach Police collected 205 flyers from homes and are now actively investigating the case. Similar flyers have been distributed in at least five other states according to the Anti-Defamation League, including Colorado, Wisconsin, Texas, California, and Maryland. Miami Beach residents, many of whom are Jewish, have expressed shock and dismay at the flyers. “I took my morning walk with my wife on Sunday morning, and they were everywhere,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber told CNN. “For me, it’s jolting because, look, I’m Jewish…The idea that there are people out there who just are willing to spout out hate simply because who I am, is jolting to anybody.”