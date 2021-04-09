Hundreds of Ballots Challenged in Historic Amazon Union Vote
STOP THE COUNT
Around 500 ballots cast in the historic Amazon union vote in Alabama have been challenged, Reuters reports. Early results from the election show that workers appear to be leaning toward rejecting the unionization push by a 2-1 margin, but only around half of the 3,200 ballots have been counted—and now, a hefty chunk of those ballots have been challenged. Ballots can be questioned by either side of the dispute if there’s reason to doubt a voter’s eligibility or suspicion of vote tampering. It’s not clear how many ballots each side contested, but Reuters reports most of the ballots were questioned by Amazon rather than the union. Of the 3,215 ballots received, workers have so far voted 1,100-463 against forming a union at the warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama.