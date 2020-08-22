Hundreds of California Wildfires Rage Out of Control Amid Threats of Another Lightning Storm
TOWERING INFERNO
Hundreds of deadly wildfires raging in California could get worse if the threat of lightning storms comes to fruition. As of Friday, fires sparked by lightning had already killed six people, burned more than 600,000 acres and threatened 75,000 homes and businesses in the Bay Area. Cal Fire incident commander Billy See told the Mercury News that crews had achieved a two percent containment of the North Bay and Santa Cruz county fires after winds slowed, which he called a “small win” and a “good day.” A separate fire in North Bay grew by “only” 4,000 acres overnight and was seven percent contained as weather forecasters predicted new lightning storms. “I hope for good news, but it’s going to take a long time,” said Shana Jones, Cal Fire Unit Chief. “We are not out of the woods. Not by far.”