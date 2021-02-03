Hundreds of Congressional Aides Beg Senators to Convict Trump Over Attack on Their Workplace
GET IT DONE
Some 370 Democratic aides in Congress have banded together to issue a rare public statement urging senators to convict Donald Trump for his part in the attack on their place of work last month. In the letter, which was shared with The New York Times, the aides write: “As congressional employees, we don’t have a vote on whether to convict Donald J. Trump for his role in inciting the violent attack at the Capitol, but our senators do... And for our sake, and the sake of the country, we ask that they vote to convict the former president and bar him from ever holding office again.” It’s unusual for aides to express their own opinions publicly, but they spoke up as they say they feel they were personally in put in harm’s way. The letter describes how some had to hide under desks or barricade themselves in offices as the pro-Trump riots took place. They directly blame Trump and his “monthslong effort to reject votes lawfully cast by the American people.” No Republicans aides signed the letter, according to the Times.