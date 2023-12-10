Hundreds of Harvard Faculty Sign Letter Supporting the School’s President
‘FREE INQUIRY’
Hundreds of Harvard faculty signed a letter in support of the school’s president, Claudine Gay, amid fallout from her responses to questions about on-campus anti-semitism at a congressional hearing last week. The faculty are calling on the administration not to remove Gay, because “defending a culture of free inquiry in our diverse community cannot proceed if we let its shape be dictated by outside forces,” according to the letter, which garnered over 300 signatures. The Harvard Corporation and the school’s Board of Overseers reportedly met over the weekend for a regularly scheduled meeting. Professor Ryan Enos, who signed the letter, told The Boston Globe that “There is agreement [among faculty] that it’s wrong to have politicians and alumni pressuring who should be the president of the university.”