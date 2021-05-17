Hundreds of India COVID-19 Victims Found Buried in Shallow Graves Along Ganges River
Torrential rains washed sand away to expose the bodies of hundreds of presumed victims of COVID-19 hastily buried in shallow graves along the Ganges in northern India. Authorities used loudspeakers throughout the villages to urge family members who buried the victims to come forward to help identify them and perform last rites. A local government spokesman for Narendra Modi’s party denied reports that the actual number of hastily buried bodies topped 1,000 and played down the grim discovery. “I bet these bodies have nothing to do with COVID-19,” Navneet Sehgal said. India’s health ministry reported 311,170 new infections Sunday, down slightly from Saturday and down considerably from the previous week where official daily rates often topped 400,000. The ministry also reported 4,077 new deaths, though experts all believe this is a vast undercount.