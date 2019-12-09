Hundreds of Nike Employees Protest Company’s Treatment of Women
Over 400 Nike employees protested the company’s treatment of women on Monday. The peaceful demonstration on Nike’s Oregon corporate campus was fueled by the rededication of a newly renovated building to running coach Alberto Salazar Building, who has been accused by several athletes of bullying, humiliating, and body-shaming them. He was banned for four years by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency in October for allegedly advocating for performance-enhancing drugs as part of his coaching methods. One of Salazar’s trainees, Mary Cain, told The New York Times in November, “I was emotionally and physically abused by a system designed by Alberto and endorsed by Nike.”
At one point during the demonstration, a group of mostly women chanted, “just do better!” Willamette Week reported that a woman handed out flyers warning employees not to talk to the media about Nike without the company’s approval, and doing so could get them fired. She also distributed a separate stack of flyers, which dubbed the demonstration a “celebration” of women instead of a protest. Nike Spokesman Greg Rossiter said that the flyers were “not officially distributed by Nike.”