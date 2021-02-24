Hundreds of Rochester Protesters March Over Decision to Clear Cops for Daniel Prude’s Suffocation Death
LOUD AND CLEAR
Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Rochester, New York, on Tuesday night—hours after a grand jury decided not to indict the Rochester police officers involved in the death of Daniel Prude last March. All seven Rochester officers involved in the death of Prude—a 41-year-old Black man who suffocated to death after police pinned him to the ground and covered his head in a “spit sock”—were cleared of wrongdoing on Tuesday afternoon. According to Rochester newspaper The Democrat & Chronicle, hundreds marched and listened to speeches until late Tuesday night. Free the People organizer Stanley Martin was among the first to speak to the crowd, saying: “White supremacy protects white supremacists... [The system] is not meant to protect us. The system did exactly what it was meant to do.” The newspaper reported that there were no arrests reported and no apparent physical clashes with law enforcement.