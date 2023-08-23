Hundreds of Shots Fired in Active Shooter Chaos in Pittsburgh
Residents were asked to stay away from Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon after hundreds of shots were fired in a standoff between police and a suspected shooter. It started at around 11:35 a.m. when Allegheny County Sheriff’s deputies went to a house in the neighborhood to serve an eviction notice. That’s when shots suddenly rang out. Shocking video appeared to show shots fired in rapid succession as hundreds of cops—including SWAT teams and officers in helicopters—responded. “I’ve never heard bullets like this,” one neighbor told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Something you’d see in a movie.” Other neighbors said they heard multiple exchanges of gunfire over two hours. “The City of Pittsburgh Police still has control of the active shooter scene until the incident is resolved,” Pittsburgh Public Safety tweeted Wednesday afternoon. One responding sergeant suffered a minor injury, but was not shot, officials said.