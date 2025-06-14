Hundreds of Thousands Mock Trump With ‘No Kings’ Protests in Every State

The nationwide “No Kings” protests have stolen attention away from President Donald Trump’s big birthday parade celebration with creative rebukes over the MAGA leader’s policies using signs, symbols, and even a big “Baby Trump.”

Approximately 2,000 protests, organized in response to Trump’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants, are happening in every state nationwide, Forbes reported.

President Donald Trump is hosting a military parade that just so happens to coincide with his 79th birthday. Anna Moneymaker/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

While the exact number of people taking part in the protests has not been confirmed, the New York City Police Department estimated a crowd of about 50,000, while an estimated 80,000 protestors came out in Philadelphia. ADVERTISEMENT

The widespread demonstrations come just as Trump kicked off his 79th birthday parade, which also serves to mark the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

My favorite protest sign so far.



🔥



NO KINGS! pic.twitter.com/4v5kAnlaR6 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) June 14, 2025

The fit-for-a-king occasion is expected to cost around $45 million, complete with tanks and armed service people planned to roll through the middle of Washington, D.C. Yet with several viral images and videos coming out of the “No Kings” protests, the second-time president may find it difficult to drown it all out.

A demonstrator wears a costume during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's policies, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 14, 2025. Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

In Los Angeles, a demonstrator donned an oversized head in Trump’s likeness, complete with a sign that read “Me!!” suggesting Trump only cares about himself.

A "Baby Trump" balloon floats over demonstrators taking part in the No Kings protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's policies, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 14, 2025. Daniel Cole/Daniel Cole/Reuters

Across another part of the city, an inflated “Baby Trump,” which was comically orange and comically rotund, floated above thousands of protestors on packed streets.

Demonstrators hold signs and a banner as they march on the streets during the "No Kings Day" protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's policies, in New York City, U.S., June 14, 2025. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

In New York City, yellow signs declaring “People Over Billionaires” took center stage as thousands marched down the streets with photos of crowns crossed out.

NYPD officers walk along Fifth Avenue in front of demonstrators during the No Kings Day protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's policies, in New York City, U.S., June 14, 2025. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

In another part of the city, demonstrators held an upside down American flag with the word “No Kings” displayed on it in yellow. Additionally, demonstrators held signs that said “A King of Fools Is a Danger to Us All.”

Demonstrators hold a banner featuring a U.S. flag displayed upside down with the words "No Kings" written across it during the "No Kings Day" protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's policies, in New York City, U.S., June 14, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The “No Kings” movement also spilled over to activism and awareness online among celebrities and top political voices.

Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter tweeted, “Please look out for each other today and remember, it’s WE the people. No kings. http://nokings.org.”

A person waves a U.S. flag upside down during a protest against federal immigration sweeps, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 14, 2025. Pilar Olivares/Pilar Olivares/Reuters

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders shared images from a “No Kings” gathering in his state, writing, “I was proud to stand with more than 500 people in Stowe today at a No Kings protest.”

I was proud to stand with more than 500 people in Stowe today at a No Kings protest.



Today, all over the country, tens of thousands of Americans are saying NO to the authoritarianism that has taken hold of our country. pic.twitter.com/eFM2JCe4WU — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 14, 2025

He added, “Today, all over the country, tens of thousands of Americans are saying NO to the authoritarianism that has taken hold of our country.”

Actor Susan Sarandon joins the No Kings Day protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's policies, in New York City, U.S., June 14, 2025. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Actors Susan Sarandon and Mark Ruffalo were also spotted at “No Kings” gatherings in photos in New York City.

Others shared photos and clips of the sheer amount of people to turn out for the protests, including thousands in San Diego, Chicago and even Pittsburgh.

Actor Mark Ruffalo joins the "No Kings Day" protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's policies, in New York City, U.S., June 14, 2025. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

An X account for the movement tweeted out a steady stream of information on local “No Kings” demonstrations, how people can get involved, and the principles behind the movement.

Wow! Look at all the Anti-Trump no kings protesters in San Diego today! #NoKingsDay pic.twitter.com/3jnMCX3feN — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 14, 2025

“A core principle behind the all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action,” the account shared on X. “We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events.”

The “No Kings” movement was met with plenty of opposition online from MAGA mainstays as they declared that the protests were a moot effort.

“No kings, but all for a monster statist establishment that wants to usher in communism. Spoken like true sheeple,” wrote one MAGA supporter on X user.

Yet actor Glenn Closer took to Instagram to provide her own take on the movement.