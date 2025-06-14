Hundreds of Thousands Mock Trump With ‘No Kings’ Protests in Every State

The nationwide “No Kings” protests have stolen attention away from President Donald Trump’s big birthday parade celebration with creative rebukes over the MAGA leader’s policies using signs, symbols, and even a big “Baby Trump.”
Approximately 2,000 protests, organized in response to Trump’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants, are happening in every state nationwide, Forbes reported.
While the exact number of people taking part in the protests has not been confirmed, the New York City Police Department estimated a crowd of about 50,000, while an estimated 80,000 protestors came out in Philadelphia.
The widespread demonstrations come just as Trump kicked off his 79th birthday parade, which also serves to mark the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.
The fit-for-a-king occasion is expected to cost around $45 million, complete with tanks and armed service people planned to roll through the middle of Washington, D.C. Yet with several viral images and videos coming out of the “No Kings” protests, the second-time president may find it difficult to drown it all out.
In Los Angeles, a demonstrator donned an oversized head in Trump’s likeness, complete with a sign that read “Me!!” suggesting Trump only cares about himself.
Across another part of the city, an inflated “Baby Trump,” which was comically orange and comically rotund, floated above thousands of protestors on packed streets.
In New York City, yellow signs declaring “People Over Billionaires” took center stage as thousands marched down the streets with photos of crowns crossed out.
In another part of the city, demonstrators held an upside down American flag with the word “No Kings” displayed on it in yellow. Additionally, demonstrators held signs that said “A King of Fools Is a Danger to Us All.”
The “No Kings” movement also spilled over to activism and awareness online among celebrities and top political voices.
Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter tweeted, “Please look out for each other today and remember, it’s WE the people. No kings. http://nokings.org.”
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders shared images from a “No Kings” gathering in his state, writing, “I was proud to stand with more than 500 people in Stowe today at a No Kings protest.”
He added, “Today, all over the country, tens of thousands of Americans are saying NO to the authoritarianism that has taken hold of our country.”
Actors Susan Sarandon and Mark Ruffalo were also spotted at “No Kings” gatherings in photos in New York City.
Others shared photos and clips of the sheer amount of people to turn out for the protests, including thousands in San Diego, Chicago and even Pittsburgh.
An X account for the movement tweeted out a steady stream of information on local “No Kings” demonstrations, how people can get involved, and the principles behind the movement.
“A core principle behind the all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action,” the account shared on X. “We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events.”
The “No Kings” movement was met with plenty of opposition online from MAGA mainstays as they declared that the protests were a moot effort.
“No kings, but all for a monster statist establishment that wants to usher in communism. Spoken like true sheeple,” wrote one MAGA supporter on X user.
Yet actor Glenn Closer took to Instagram to provide her own take on the movement.
“It’s not about screaming slogans,” she captioned a video message. “It’s not about spitting hatred. It’s the calm, unified PRESENCE of MILLIONS of Americans who refuse to let our beloved, magnificent country be sold out to the wannabe KING/OLIGARCH and his RUTHLESS, cruel, scheming puppeteers.”