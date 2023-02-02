350K+ Texans Without Power in Freezing Temperatures Amid Ice Storm
INTO DARKNESS
Widespread local power outages left roughly 350,000 businesses and homes without power in Texas on Wednesday as a deadly winter storm swept across the southern United States with few signs of abating. Now in its third day, at least eight deaths have thus far been attributed to the brutal weather system, CBS News reported. Thousands of flights were delayed or canceled, and traffic on many roads had ground to a standstill, according to local reports. “We really cannot emphasize this enough: DO NOT BE ON THE ROADS,” the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth tweeted Wednesday. “They are going to virtually be impassable through today and tonight.” Austin Energy warned that power outages were expected to last into Thursday, with icy roads and frozen equipment making it “difficult to provide estimated restoration time.” The state’s main power grid remained stable as of Wednesday evening, according to KHOU.