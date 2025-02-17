Travel

Hundreds of United Passengers Stranded on Snowy Island for Days

OFF COURSE

The Boeing 777 flight to Dublin took off from Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday—and didn’t land in Ireland until Sunday.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

United Airlines Boeing wide body 777-200 aircraft as seen during take off
Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump to Fire Hundreds From FAA Despite Four Deadly Crashes on His Watch
Leigh Kimmins
MediaJerry Seinfeld Tells Activist: ‘I Don’t Care About Palestine’
Yasmeen Hamadeh
MediaCNN Host Kaitlan Collins Bites Back After Conservatives Flame Her X Post
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsRFK Jr. Got to Work Gutting CDC Staff on Day 1
Sean Craig
MediaJim Acosta Calls for Reporters to Boycott Trump Admin Over AP Blacklist
Yasmeen Hamadeh