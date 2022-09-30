Hundreds Rescued in Florida as Carolinas Brace for Hurricane Ian

Rescue crews are desperately attempting to reach stranded people in Florida on Friday after Hurricane Ian wrought devastation across the state as the Carolinas braced for the onslaught of the historic storm.

Ian left widespread flooding, catastrophic infrastructure damage, and an as yet unknown number of people dead after it made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon as one of the most powerful storms in American history.

At a news conference Thursday night, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the death toll was too early to confirm. “We fully expect to have mortality from this hurricane,” he said. He added that at least 700 rescues had already been completed throughout the state, though it remains unclear how many more people are still trapped by flooding. After surveying some coastal towns from the air on Thursday, DeSantis called the damage “indescribable.”

So far, officials in hard-hit Lee County have reported five possible deaths. Officials in neighboring Charlotte County reported seven deaths, and in Collier County, Deputy County Manager Dan Rodriguez told The Daily Beast that the medical examiner is reviewing a “handful” of deaths that may be hurricane related. There were also three storm-related deaths across Sarasota and Volusia Counties.

Speaking at the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, President Joe Biden said Ian could be the single deadliest storm in Florida’s history. “The numbers are still unclear,” Biden said, “But we’re hearing early reports of what may be substantial loss of life.”

After making landfall as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds on Thursday, Ian steadily lost power before regaining strength over the Atlantic. The storm is now expected to make a second landfall in South Carolina on Friday afternoon.

On Friday morning, the National Weather Service said a danger from life-threatening storm surge will be in effect along the coasts of northeast Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. Hurricane-force winds are also expected to batter the coasts of South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina.

Although officials have issued warnings to residents in all of the states in Ian’s projected paths, fears are particularly strong for those in low-lying Charleston, South Carolina, where nine out of 10 residential properties are thought to be vulnerable to storm surge flooding.

Biblical downpours that accompanied Ian are already threatening to push river flooding to record levels in Central Florida in the coming days, the National Hurricane Center said. As many as half the roads in some areas of the state were made impassable by floods.

Collapses of several sections of the only bridge between the mainland and Sanibel Island—a vacation hotspot off the coast of Fort Myers—left the island inaccessible by road. At least two fatalities on the island were confirmed late Thursday.

Over two million customers were still without power on Friday morning, according to tracking site PowerOutage.us.

After a state of emergency was declared in South Carolina, the state’s emergency management division issued urgent advice on Friday before Ian’s arrival. Residents in affected areas were instructed to avoid walking in moving water or driving through flooded areas. “If there’s any possibility of a flash flood, move to higher ground,” the organization tweeted. “Do not wait to be told to move.”